Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s twice-weekly COVID-19 dashboard shows a total of 87 confirmed cases of the virus among IUP students and employees, including 36 recovered cases.
“IUP has been notified by the Pennsylvania Department of Health that 34 members of the IUP campus community have tested positive for COVID-19 from Sept. 11 through Sept. 14,” university Executive Director for Media Relations Michelle Fryling said Tuesday.
According to the dashboard as found on IUP’s website, 30 of those cases are within Indiana County, four outside the county. Eight involve students residing on campus, 26 off-campus residents.
“The Pennsylvania Department of Health is actively conducting contact tracing,” Fryling said. “Anyone who had close contact with these persons will be notified and advised on the appropriate COVID-19 response protocol.“
She said nine of the 34 students newly reported as positive for the virus are self-isolating on campus and following the required response protocol as recommended by health care professionals who are treating them.
“The remainder of this group are self-isolating away from campus and are following the required response protocol,” Fryling said.
A total of 36 students who were confirmed positive for the virus have recovered, which is defined as completing the Centers for Disease Control recommended self-isolation of 10 days plus one without fever since the onset of symptoms.
To protect the privacy of these individuals, Fryling said IUP will release no further details regarding the identity of the individuals. She said information on positive COVID-19 cases reported to the university will be posted on the IUP website with bi-weekly updates emailed to the IUP community on Tuesdays and Fridays.
She also again reminded the university community of the importance of Centers for Disease Control recommendations and guidelines for safety, including the wearing of face coverings while inside or when social distancing outside is not possible; practicing social distancing at all times; increasing thorough hand washing; and avoiding large gathering, both inside and outside.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an impact on the university and its activities. For instance, IUP Day, scheduled for Thursday, has been transformed into a virtual experience this year.
IUP Day is a traditional effort by recognized student organizations to connect with new and returning students. The university said student organizations are updating their Crimson Connect pages and uploading videos to Flipgrid to provide information on how students can join them in the fall semester.