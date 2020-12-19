Indiana University of Pennsylvania has reversed its decision to eliminate the musical theatre track in its Bachelor of Arts Theatre program.
It also has restored a minor in dance to what’s available for new and continuing students in 2021-22 and beyond, amid ongoing discussions related to NextGen academic restructuring and faculty retrenchment plans.
The university annou-nced in October that the musical theatre track would be closed as of the fall 2021 semester.
However, as of Dec. 11, due to a variety of factors, including voluntary retirements, a total of 18 notices of retrenchment sent on Oct. 30 to tenured faculty have been withdrawn by IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll.
IUP Executive Director of Media Relations Michelle Fryling said any student in a program that is still slated for closure at this time, including interdisciplinary fine arts-dance arts, master of fine arts in art, master of art-art education and master’s in art studio, will be given the opportunity to complete their studies in the program that they have started.
Fryling said the closures in those programs will affect 18 students who are now enrolled at IUP.
She said the university will work with these students on a case-by-case basis so they can meet their academic goals in a timely fashion.
As new decisions are made or modified, including withdrawal of notices of possible retrenchment, Fryling said information will be shared on the Academic Restructuring Plans page on the www.iup.edu website.