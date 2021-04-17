Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Theater-by-the-Grove and Music Theater will present a co-production musical, “Ordinary Days,” by Adam Gwon. The production is directed by Rob Gretta and the music directed by Oliver Lo. The recorded performances will be streamed virtually on April 22–25.
“Ordinary Days” tells the story of four young New Yorkers whose lives intersect as they search for fulfillment, happiness, love and taxis. It is an original musical for anyone who has ever struggled to appreciate the simple things in a complex world. With equal doses of humor and poignancy, it celebrates how 8.3 million individual stories combine in unexpected ways to make New York City such a unique and extraordinary home.
Streamed tickets are priced at $7.50 for active I-Card users, $10 for regular admission and $20 for group viewing. Tickets for the performance are available for purchase online through the Lively Arts website www.iup.edu/livelyarts. If you prefer, you may call the ticket hotline at (724) 357-1313, Monday through Friday, noon to 4:30 p.m. for assistance. No walk-up ticket sales will be available due to limited staffing and safety precautions.
Theater-by-the-Grove and Music Theater productions are produced by the Departments of Music and Theatre, Dance and Performance and the College of Fine Arts. It is funded, in part, by the IUP Student Cooperative Association.
The Lively Arts, a program of the College of Fine Arts, presents nearly 200 performances, programs, and exhibits annually.