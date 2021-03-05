Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences program has been ranked third in the nation for excellence by www.Universi ties.com, with an A ranking.
Editors gave IUP’s program A grades in career preparation, students and culture, facilities, and activities and groups.
The 2021 rankings are based on a compilation of data from government sources, student surveys, college graduate interviews and editorial review, and are designed to provide students with information on “the highest return on your investment.” More than 8,000 college and universities are part of ranking process.
IUP’s Bachelor of Science degree program is accredited by the Applied and Natural Science Accreditation Commission (ANSAC) of ABET. Students can also complete a minor in the program. IUP offers degrees in the major at the master’s and doctoral levels.
“The Bachelor of Science program in SHE Applied Sciences is known for its hands-on application,” said Safety Sciences Department Chairwoman Tracy Cekada. “This program prepares students for work in a wide range of areas including manufacturing, oil and gas, insurance, healthcare, construction, distribution, government, transportation and the service industry.”
The Department of Safety Sciences at IUP was formed in 1969 through a grant by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).
The purpose of the grant was to establish a baccalaureate program in Safety Management for academic preparation of students to be safety professionals in industry, government and institutional settings. This program at IUP is believed to be one of the first safety programs in the nation.
IUP is consistently ranked as one of the nation’s top doctoral universities by U.S. News & World Report. It has been included in the Princeton Review’s “Best Colleges” guidebook for 18 years and has been included in Washington Monthly magazine’s national rankings of schools based on their contributions to society. Individual programs and departments continue to gain accolades in national surveys, including the Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management program, recently ranked ninth in the nation by Study.com.
IUP also has been selected for national rankings that recognize value in online programs.
“U.S. News & World Report” recognized three IUP programs — the master’s program in criminal justice, master’s program in mathematics education and the master’s program in nursing — for its “Best Online Programs” for 2021. EduRef.net, a nationally recognized provider of college planning resources, named IUP to its “10 Most Affordable Accredited Online Colleges” ranking for 2020.
