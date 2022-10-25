Cybersecurity scholarship

Brad Messner, from New Stanton, a current doctoral student at IUP in the Business Ph.D. program, has been selected by the project team as the successful applicant for the pilot program.

 IUP photo

Indiana University of Pennsylvania has received $203,130 from the National Center of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity program, managed by the National Security Agency, to support a qualified student seeking a doctoral degree (Ph.D.) in cybersecurity.

