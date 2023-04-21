Chalk the Walk 3

Artwork featuring characters from the Super Mario Brothers games offered words of encouragement to students on their finals in 2022.

 AMANDA DUNLOP/Gazette file photo

The annual Indiana University of Pennsylvania Sidewalk Commentary Contest, also known as “Chalk the Walk,” will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday in the IUP Oak Grove.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be held Friday, April 28.

