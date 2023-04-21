The annual Indiana University of Pennsylvania Sidewalk Commentary Contest, also known as “Chalk the Walk,” will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday in the IUP Oak Grove.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be held Friday, April 28.
The contest, sponsored by the IUP College of Arts and Humanities, Lively Arts, the IUP chapter of the National Art Education Association and Division of Marketing and Communications, offers students or student groups the opportunity to express their political and social views through chalk drawings across the Oak Grove.
Students or student groups should register at the registration table in the Oak Grove starting at 9 a.m. There is no cost to register and chalk is provided free of charge. For as long as supplies last, students will receive a free T-shirt, sponsored by the Division of Marketing and Communications.
The 2023 event is the 31st annual Chalk the Walk (no event was held in 2020 due to the pandemic), which has consistently drawn close to 100 entries each year on topics ranging from the environment to politics.
Campus judges will review the entries starting at 4 p.m. Monetary prizes of $100, $75 and $50 will be given to the top three winning entries.
