As President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll opened his report to Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Council of Trustees on Thursday, “our 149th year of educating students who will go out and change the world has begun, and we are excited and optimistic.”
Some of the facts and figures about how they’re changing the world were released in a report on “Graduates First Destination Outcomes,” which was focused on the 2,370 total graduates on all levels of the Class of 2022.
It was presented by Tammy Manko, director of IUP’s Career and Professional Development Center.
Nearly a quarter of that number, 23 percent, responded to the “First Destination Outcomes” survey, or about half of the 1,185 graduates the university could find. In turn, 214 were found to be employed in a field of their choice, earning an average salary of nearly $52,000.
That, in turn, is up from recent years, with averages reported at $46,447 for the Class of 2019, $50,214 for the Class of 2020, and $50,372 for the Class of 2021. CPDC has been collecting data since 2010.
“The CPDC provides a number of services, events and educational programs as well as simulated exercises related to professional networking, business and dining etiquette, and interviewing, all of which contribute to skill and knowledge building that differentiate IUP graduates from their competitors,” trustee Academic Affairs Committee Chair Mark Holman said in his report at Thursday’s voting meeting. “Overall, findings indicate IUP graduates are successful following graduation.”
Those found to be employed were working for accounting firms, colleges, universities and schools, financial and banking institutions, healthcare and hospital organizations, hospitality and entertainment organizations, logistics companies and retail organizations.
A partial list of employers included IUP itself, as well as ADP, Aetna, Allegheny Health Network, Amazon, ATI Technologies, BDO, Bechtel, BNY Mellon, Buckeye International, Clango, Citizens’ Bank, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Cook Medical, DNA, DHL, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Enterprise, Excela Health, ExxonMobil, First Commonwealth Bank, General Motors, Geisinger, Giant Eagle, Hershey, Highmark, Indiana Regional Medical Center, Insight Global, Johns Hopkins Health System, Kettering Health, Nationwide, Northwestern Mutual, P.J. Dick Trumbull Lindy, PNCBank, S&T Bank, Thermo Fisher Scientific, The Walt Disney Company, the U.S. Department of Defense, WesBanco and Whirlpool.
As salaries seem to be growing for those with their degrees, so the enrollment of those working on future degrees appears to be growing.
“During these tough demographic and economic times, we are projecting a freshman class larger than last year’s, which was our largest in five years,” Driscoll told the trustees Thursday. “Although our official enrollment won’t be known until after the Sept. 18 freeze date, this is good news.”
However, another statistic concerns the IUP president.
“While enrolling a larger first-year class is certainly important to our overall headcount, we also know that improving our retention and persistence is the other side of the coin,” Driscoll said. “The hard truth is that 3 out of 10 first-year students don’t return to IUP for their second year. This trend must stop.”
To try to stem that trend, the IUP president said, the university’s largest effort yet began with this semester, “with the installation of our new student success infrastructure. The overarching theme is that every student must be supported by every member of the administration, faculty and staff, and every student must have every opportunity available to be successful during their time at IUP.”
In further comments that echoed his address to the recent Opening of the Academic Year, Driscoll said “a key component of this infrastructure is our navigators. We hired 15 new staffers, and every student has been assigned to one of them. The navigators will serve as a proactive source of support who can help students as soon as they need it, not when it’s too late. They’ll work with faculty and staff to identify students who may be struggling, and they’ll use resources to ensure no student is left to handle things all on their own.”
In other business at Thursday’s meeting, the university is continuing with its long-range facilities master plan, one meant to engage all constituencies, including leadership, decision makers, students, the campus, and surrounding communities in identifying and prioritizing campus improvements.
Consultant SmithGroup, a company formerly known as JJR, developed the current IUP long-range master plan in 2011 and updates to that plan in 2014 and 2017. Executive Director for Media Relations Michelle Fryling said the SmithGroup will be back on campus Sept. 26 for three open forums:
• One for faculty and staff from 10:30 a.m. to noon in Gorell Recital Hall at Sutton Hall.
• One for students from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., also in Gorell Recital Hall.
• One for the community from 5 to 6 p.m. at the KCAC.
Also Thursday on the trustees’ agenda:
• The annual revision of the Order of Succession Plan was approved, with Driscoll’s would-be successors should something be required including Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Lara Luetkehans, Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Thomas Segar, and Vice President for Administration & Finance Dr. Debra Fitzsimons.
• Trustee Joyce R. Fairman was named to chair the trustees’ Audit Committee. She will be joined by Trustees Laurie A. Kuzneski and Nathan T. Spade. Trustees Anne White, Susan S. Delaney and Shagufta Haque were named as the council’s liaison to the board of the Foundation for IUP.
• The council approved a moratorium on an existing Journalism and Public relations Minor in the Department of Communications Media. “We’re not admitting any new students,” IUP Executive Director for Media Relations Michelle Fryling said. “Existing students will be allowed to finish.”
Under the university’s NextGen transition, anyone who would have sought a journalism degree at IUP is going for a communications media degree instead.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Dec. 14.
