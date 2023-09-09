As President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll opened his report to Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Council of Trustees on Thursday, “our 149th year of educating students who will go out and change the world has begun, and we are excited and optimistic.”

Some of the facts and figures about how they’re changing the world were released in a report on “Graduates First Destination Outcomes,” which was focused on the 2,370 total graduates on all levels of the Class of 2022.