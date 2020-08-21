An Indiana University of Pennsylvania student tried to set up a teacher for a discrimination complaint and social media shaming, but instead illegally recorded the professor’s conversation with him in violation of a state wiretap law, an Indiana County court judge found this week.
President Judge William Martin found Jared Schafkopf, of Huntingdon Valley, Montgomery County, guilty of a third-degree felony count of intercepting communications following a non-jury trial Tuesday in the county courthouse.
Martin ordered Schafkopf to return to court for sentencing on Oct. 9.
IUP campus police charged Schafkopf with secretly running a GoPro camera while he met with Rachelle Bouchat, a professor of math and computer sciences, on Feb. 27, 2019, in her Stright Hall office. Schafkopf goaded Bouchat to make comments reflecting discrimination against his political beliefs, but Bouchat conducted a calm and professional conversation with him, District Attorney Robert Manzi reported in a news release.
Manzi said Schafkopf provided no evidence of discrimination against him or that he was graded unfairly in a 100-level math course, and admitted during the trial that he maintains several social media accounts and was working to build a following.
“While Schafkopf said that he never intended on posting this secret video online, his own witness noted that Schafkopf spoke in the video as if talking to a crowd.”
Schafkopf, now 22, majors in information systems and decision sciences, according to the IUP website. Manzi said Schafkopf is a senior.
“This verdict reinforces that we all have privacy rights that will be protected,” Manzi wrote in the news release. Schafkopf “clearly intended to make this video in hopes it would go viral so that he could get attention. He didn’t care about Dr. Bouchat or how it would affect her life.”
Instead, Manzi said, the evidence showed Bouchat “went to great lengths to grade students fairly and treat them with respect.”
Online court records show attorney Aaron Ludwig represented Schafkopf through the case. According to the case record, Schafkopf asked in June 2019 to be placed on the accelerated rehabilitative disposition program but pulled the application in December.
In late January, Ludwig asked the court to instead enforce a plea agreement with Manzi’s office, but Martin denied the request in February.
Schafkopf promptly applied again to be placed on ARD, and Martin again refused to admit him to the program for fast-track disposal of charges against nonviolent first-time offenders.