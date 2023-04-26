Scholarship recipient

Pictured, from left, are Dean of the IUP John J. and Char Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics Dr. Steve Hovan; 2023 Dr. Patricia Hilliard Robertson Scholarship recipient Selena Blough; and Ilse Hilliard.

 Submitted photo

A student attending Indiana University of Pennsylvania recently received the 2023 Patricia Hilliard Robertson Memorial Scholarship for Outstanding Female Science Student.

The award was presented to Selena Blough, a junior biology major, from Johnstown. She is a 2014 graduate of Greater Johnstown Senior High School. She and her husband, Nathan Cover, are the parents of a daughter, Callie Cover.