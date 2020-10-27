Indiana University of Pennsylvania students on Monday protested the administration’s plan to merge the humanities, social sciences and fine arts programs into a single division, to eliminate 43 academic programs and to let go of a number of professors and other university workers.
Flutist Maranda Garwood, a senior from Monroeville, and more than 100 other student musicians stood silently 15 minutes in light rain, some with their instruments, outside Fisher Auditorium in a “quiet concert” that protest leaders said would signify the look and sound of the fine arts programs if planned cuts go through.
“Without the arts, it’s just facts and numbers. You have to have humanities. The arts are important in a career path,” protest organizer Jennie Jones, of Edinboro, said.
Jones said cutbacks announced by IUP President Michael Driscoll would cost the jobs of about nine professors in music, five in art and five in dance and theater.
The art students said they also protested earlier Monday by covering the artworks in public areas of the campus. The works, they said, were uncovered after several hours by university employees.