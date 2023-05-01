Several students at IUP conducted an ice bucket challenge to raise money and awareness for research into amyotrophic lateralsclerosis — commonly referred to as ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease.
The event took place April 24 in IUP’s Oak Grove.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Several students at IUP conducted an ice bucket challenge to raise money and awareness for research into amyotrophic lateralsclerosis — commonly referred to as ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease.
The event took place April 24 in IUP’s Oak Grove.
IUP professor Laura Kelly assigned students to plan an event for ALS that would reach at least 25 people or more. The students — Lakyn Heming, Kaitlyn Keller, Adrianne Newton, Emily Marines, Mary Stenning and Michale Taylor — said they exceeded this amount “with a fantastic turnout.”
In all, more than 40 students participated in the challenge.
The students said they opted for an ice bucket challenge because, in 2014, it was all the rage and was a globally viral sensation. It involves the dumping of ice water on one’s head and nominating someone else to do the same. The students said it brought immense awareness to ALS back in 2014, leading to more than $115 million raised for research and potential treatments.
ALS is a progressive disease that attacks nerve cells. When those nerve cells die, the brain can no longer control the muscles. There is no cure, so funding for research is essential.
To kickoff the event, Emily Marines gave a speech informing the attendees of ALS. She went further to explain what people can do to help.
“Today, you will have the opportunity to support and donate to this cause,” she said.
Students who donated had the opportunity to dump ice water on their favorite professor. Among the professors who participated included Kelly, Dr. Vicky Ortiz, Dr. Marjorie Zambrano and Alexandra Juya.
Students reportedly donated multiple times. Angela Roach, from Dr. Zambrano’s Spanish 102 course, said, “I’ve donated four or five times.”
One hour and many buckets of water later, the group raised more than $1,000 for ALS.
Stenning said her favorite part of the event was watching the IUP community come together to take on something important.
The students said they want to thank everyone who contributed to the fundraiser, adding that they “learned so much” while planning this event and they hope others learned something, too.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.