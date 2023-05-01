Ice bucket challenge

Several students at IUP conducted an ice bucket challenge to raise money and awareness for research into amyotrophic lateralsclerosis — commonly referred to as ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The event took place April 24 in IUP’s Oak Grove.