IUP Sept. 11

A wreath-laying was conducted at a past 9/11 ceremony at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

 Courtesy Indiana University of Pennsylvania

The community is invited as Indiana University of Pennsylvania conducts its annual remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks with a ceremony Monday at 11:40 a.m. in front of the 9/11 memorial in the IUP Oak Grove.

The memorial is located between Sutton Hall and Stapleton Library and includes a 13-foot remnant of the World Trade Center, on long-term loan to the university from the Kovalchick family of Indiana.