The community is invited as Indiana University of Pennsylvania conducts its annual remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks with a ceremony Monday at 11:40 a.m. in front of the 9/11 memorial in the IUP Oak Grove.
The memorial is located between Sutton Hall and Stapleton Library and includes a 13-foot remnant of the World Trade Center, on long-term loan to the university from the Kovalchick family of Indiana.
The event also is a remembrance of three IUP alumni lost in the World Trade Center attacks: 1980 graduate Donald Jones and 1993 graduate William Moskal, who worked for Cantor Fitzgerald in the north tower of the World Trade Center, and 1993 graduate William Sugra, a safety sciences graduate and Johnstown native, who was at the World Trade Center that day for a meeting as a risk consultant for Marsh and McLennan in Cleveland.
Sugra’s family, of Allentown, Lehigh County, continues to provide the funding for an annual memorial scholarship in his honor for IUP students.
Scheduled speakers Monday include IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll; Abigail Knapp, a cadet in IUP’s ROTC program; and Dr. Michael Tyree, associate professor of plant ecology in the Department of Biology.
Tyree is the faculty lead for the Flight 93 National Memorial Reforestation Monitoring Project. Knapp, daughter of Michael Knapp and Susan Corl-Knapp and the late Deborah Knapp, is a senior chemical engineering student at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown who will be commissioned as a second lieutenant upon her graduation.
Flight 93 crashed on land owned by Knapp’s aunts and uncles in the Svonavec family, and her uncles were among the first responders to the scene. The government purchased the family’s land for the Flight 93 memorial, but Knapp and many members of her extended family still live in Somerset County.
Lt. Col. Erich Steffens, chair of IUP’s Department of Military Science, will serve as master of ceremonies. Music will be performed by the IUP Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Timothy Paul, the university’s director of bands.
In the event of inclement weather, the program will be moved to the Performing Arts Center’s Fisher Auditorium.
Also, during September, the IUP Libraries will offer a special display in the first-floor lobby area about the attacks on New York and the Pentagon, as well as Flight 93, which was prevented from a likely second attack, possibly on Washington, D.C., on 9/11.
