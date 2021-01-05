Amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community, Indiana University of Pennsylvania has announced it will begin spring semester with three weeks of online classes starting Jan. 19.
“We are committed to helping you achieve your academic goals, but we are also concerned about your health and safety, and the health and safety of our communities,” IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll said in a letter to students made public Tuesday afternoon. “Because of the information we have and the predictions made by health experts, we will begin classes for the spring semester on Tuesday, Jan. 19, via remote instruction.”
The IUP president noted that state departments of Education and Health recommended on Dec. 16 that colleges and universities delay the start of in-person classes to help mitigate transmission of the coronavirus.
“In-person instruction for classes scheduled in that format will begin three weeks into the spring semester, which is Monday, Feb. 8,” Driscoll wrote. “We strongly encourage students to begin their remote studies for the spring semester away from campus and the Indiana community.”
He advised that some classes, “although very few,” will require in-person instruction during that three-week period because of accrediting requirements or other regulations. That includes studies in the Academy of Culinary Arts, the Criminal Justice Training Center, and the Institute for Rural Health and Safety, all of which will continue to be offered in a delivery method currently scheduled.
“If any of your classes are in this category, you will be notified via email by your college dean’s office by Friday, Jan. 8,” Driscoll wrote. “Your dean or members of the dean’s office are available to answer questions and concerns.”
After Feb. 8, the IUP president said, courses will continue as scheduled, with the current spring academic calendar remaining in place, as will plans about which students will return to campus, as announced in November.
“University residence halls will be open and staffed, but, as stated above, we strongly encourage all students to continue their remote instruction away from campus and the Indiana community through Sunday, Feb. 7,” Driscoll wrote. “The Office of Housing, Residential Living, and Dining will post additional move-in options for on-campus students via MyIUP,” a service found on a page of the university’s website.
Driscoll and other university officials “strongly recommend that all students, when they return to campus, take advantage of on-campus COVID-19 testing,” which is scheduled to begin Monday, Jan. 11, on the Indiana campus and continue through mid-April.
“This testing will be free to students,” Driscoll wrote. “Insurance will be billed if it is available, but no copay will be required.” He said more details about testing and links for online registration would be sent later this week.
“While we are asking you to study remotely for the first three weeks of the spring semester, all university resources, (including) the Rhonda H. Luckey Center for Health and Well-Being, Health Service, and Counseling Center, as well as support services including the IT Support Center, Hawks Q&A Center, Career and Professional Development Center, Kathleen Jones White Writing Center, and many others, remain available to you,” the IUP president added.
“The IUP Libraries will be open through Jan. 17, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.,” Driscoll went on. “Starting Jan. 19, it will be open Monday through Friday and on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Beginning Feb. 8, hours will be Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., (and Friday and Sunday) from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.”