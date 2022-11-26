While two of her namesake buildings have come and gone, Jane Elizabeth Leonard’s legacy — and Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s respect for her and appreciation for Dr. Charles Cashdollar and Donna Cashdollar — continues to stand tall.

At 5:30 p.m. Monday, IUP will dedicate Jane E. Leonard Hall — formerly the Humanities and Social Sciences building — in honor of Leonard’s legacy and in recognition of the Cashdollars’ ongoing impact on the university.