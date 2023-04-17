New student-designed murals will be displayed in three academic halls on the IUP campus.
Students in Ivan J. Fortushniak’s mural painting course have been working on three murals depicting IUP imagery since January. Each of these projects have different students in his 13-student class working on each of the murals.
According to Fortushniak, who has taught at IUP for 18 years, the first mural, depicting students and elements of both art and the humanities, will be displayed in the Jane E. Leonard Hall on Wednesday, which is the academic building housing the arts and humanities college at IUP.
The students working on the mural are as follows: Juliana Shaffer, junior, art studio; MacKenzie Brudnock, junior, art education; Amber Hearn, junior, art education; and Maura Taylor, junior, art education.
The painting commemorates the merging of the two broad academic fields as a result of IUP’s restructuring of the former humanities and social sciences college and the fine arts college into one college in 2021. The mural was originally started less than two years ago, but due to time constraints, Fortushniak could not finish it until this semester.
“We originally started (the mural) in the fall of 2021,” said Fortushniak, who has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in painting from Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Mich., and the University of Cincinnati, respectively. “We started it about midway through the semester when we had a mural project fall through. I was a little bit desperate to figure out how to finish this semester with this group of five students that were taking painting for six credits. I had an idea: ‘Let me reach out to my dean, Curtis Scheib’, and see if he would be interested in us doing a mural for Leondard Hall, and he was all for it.”
Fortushniak says the students who originally worked on the mural were Kaycee Morgan, who was also the lead designer, art studio; Keegan Fulton-Schuller, art studio; Claire Shemon, biology/pre-med; and Bricelyn Webber, art studio. These students have since graduated from IUP.
The second mural, depicting the landscape of IUP’s Oak Grove, was requested by Provost Lara M. Luetkehans’s office in 2022, but work couldn’t be started until January. The provost wanted something “more colorful and lively” to brighten the mood of the office located in IUP’s Sutton Hall.
“In the hallways in Sutton, the mood is not as cheerful,” Fortushniak said. “They were hoping to have a mural with fall colors and we helped them decide the subject matter. The mural is about 70 percent done since we still have a few figures to place.”
The students working on this mural are Alexis Bence, junior, psychology; Iris Kauffman, senior, art history and art studio double major; Adrian Salotti, freshman, exploratory fine arts; Arielle Golden, sophomore, art studio; and Klaus Zeff, senior, art studio.
Requested by Kinesiology, Health, and Sport Science Department chair Dr. Joshua M. Castle, the third mural will depict IUP’s mascot — the crimson hawk. Castle wanted to liven up a hallway in Zink Hall, where the department is housed.
“He imagined a backdrop for family and friends coming by and taking a picture in front of it, but also to liven up the hallways because it’s pretty much just brick and gray and white in color,” Fortushniak said. “We’ll also add some text, like the department name and ‘IUP’ as well.”
The students painting this mural are Felicity Stewart Hoffman, sophomore, art education; Erika Oland, senior, art studio; Dalton Young, senior, art studio; and Sofia Kelley-Riley, senior, psychology.
Fortushniak’s mural painting class is a special topics course that debuted in January because he found it difficult to pull students from his advanced painting courses to complete the projects and decided to make an official course to create murals.
Another challenge Fortushniak came up against was creating the ideas for the murals, as it took a long time. A lot of brainstorming and discussion happened between his students, which he considered project partners.
“It is really rewarding,” he said, “and will be even more rewarding when we actually put them up.”
Art, to Fortushniak, is a response to a desire for color, rhythm and imagery, referring to the requests for the murals. As one of the few departments meeting in-person at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, he could also see a need in his students to provide for that need.
“One of the things I noticed when the pandemic hit,” he said, “I could sense the joy, the need to create and use your imagination and to see the interaction of color, texture and contrast. There’s all these design principles and elements that I think are very dynamic.”
This class was an experiment to Fortushniak, and based on the success he observed, he plans to offer the course again in the future, eventually turning it into a permanent offering. He also is introducing other special topic courses, like a portrait painting class.
“The history of painting of IUP has been mostly beginning painting and advanced painting,” he said, “Since the pandemic, I’ve been offering different experimental class to see how the student respond to that. I’m pretty excited for the future of painting at IUP.”