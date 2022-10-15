Jorjeana Marie

Voice actress and IUP alumnus Jorjeana Marie will offer an interactive presentation Oct. 20 in Indiana.

 Submitted photo

Award-winning voice actress and television writer Jorjeana Marie will offer an interactive presentation, “Writing as Play: Have Fun and Boost Your Productivity with Playful Approaches to Writing,” on Oct. 20 from 4 to 5 p.m. in Stabley Library Room 201.

The event is free and open to the community.