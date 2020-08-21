Reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic continue to take different forms at various institutions in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania said it would provide on-site rapid testing at its own health services for symptomatic students as testing supplies permit, and students will not be charged.
“If we do not have on-site rapid testing supplies available, we will provide testing through an outside lab,” said IUP Executive Director of Media Relations Michelle Fryling. “In most cases, testing will be covered by a student’s insurance; if not, we will work with the student to cover any costs they incur.”
Other PASSHE institutions have stated plans on their websites to deal with the virus, including testing options.
For example, Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania has partnered with Allegheny Health Network for testing options and review of that university’s COVID-19 mitigation and management procedures. And Bloomsburg University will have a dedicated testing facility on campus for students who are exhibiting COVID-related symptoms, conducted in partnership with Geisinger Medical Center.
This week, Lock Haven announced that its reopening plans include offering COVID-19 testing that is voluntary and at no cost to students or employees at its main campus in Clinton County and its branch campus in Clearfield.
LHU said it would implement a process for testing symptomatic students at the campus health center which is operated by University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, while making available more broad-based asymptomatic testing as done by PCMA, a professional medical practice, for students living on or off campus, students who may be coming to campus for limited face-to-face instruction, and for all employees.