Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Westmoreland County Community College, which has a campus in White Township, are among postsecondary institutions and adult basic education providers getting a share of $28 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security or CARES Act funding announced Monday by Gov. Tom Wolf.
IUP is getting $357,986, less than half of the $750,000 going to Cheyney, the most given to any Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education institution.
It’s share is more than any other PASSHE school, including the state system’s largest school, West Chester, at $353,678.
WCCC, which also has campuses in Westmoreland and Fayette counties, is getting $360,511.
IUP’s grant ranks 17th, after other adult basic education providers and major universities including state-related Lincoln ($2.25 million), Penn State ($1.905 million), Temple ($1.368 million) and Pitt ($1.066 million).
Wolf said the money is being dedicated to these institutions to assist them in implementing public health and safety plans and help them to resume operations in the fall.
His office said the funding will be used to help keep students, faculty, and staff safe, and assist institutions in meeting the unique challenges of providing instruction during COVID-19.