A lot of money is coming for higher education in Pennsylvania under the federal American Rescue Plan — including nearly $27 million for Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“We are very pleased to receive this level of funding from the American Rescue Plan, and we are working through the details of distribution of these funds to our students,” IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said Monday. “The coronavirus pandemic has created financial hardships for many of our students and their families, and like many colleges and universities throughout our nation, it also has caused significant financial challenges for our own operations, so these funds are very welcomed.”
As IUP Executive Director for Media Relations Michelle Fryling pointed out from the U.S. Department of Education website, $13,508,299 is meant to be for student aid, and $13,426,046 is for institutional aid, out of a total grant of $26,934,345 announced for IUP last week.
That almost equals the $28 million distributed to all Pennsylvania higher education recipients of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security or CARES Act aid announced in August 2020 by Gov. Tom Wolf.
“Our focus is on our students and families, and we have prioritized providing as much support as possible to them, including financial support to the fullest extent possible within our own budget limitations,” Driscoll said. “We released students from housing and dining contracts and returned most fees after our pivot to remote learning in spring 2020, returning nearly $10 million to students in spring 2020. In September, we made a $3 million investment in students — a one-time $300 grant to all students enrolled in any program at all levels.”
IUP isn’t the only Indiana County school to benefit from the ARP, a COVID-19-related stimulus package approved by Congress earlier this year then signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11.
Indiana County Technology Center in White Township is getting $376,046, with half or $188,023 going toward student aid and the other half going toward institutional aid.
Also, Westmoreland County Community College, which has a campus in White Township, is getting $9,066,357, including $4,551,060 going toward student aid and $4,405,297 going toward institutional aid.
In a news release issued last week, the U.S. Department of Education said emergency funds provided by the American Rescue Plan more than double the emergency relief aid available to students and institutions already authorized under the $2.2 trillion CARES Act signed by President Donald Trump in March 2020, and the $900 billion Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act that became law in December 2020.
In its announcement last week, the department said more than $36 billion in emergency grants would be provided to over 5,000 institutions of higher education.
“IUP has distributed almost $10 million in CARES Act and Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act funding to qualified students to date, and thanks to the generosity of the IUP family, we have more than $506,000 available to students through the Student Assistance Fund (formerly Emergency Response Fund), especially for students who have financial challenges due to the pandemic, with another $90,000 in food and other necessities available to students through the Food Pantry and Help Center,” Driscoll said.
“IUP also continues to hold the line on tuition and fees.
Elsewhere nearby, Seton Hill University in Greensburg is getting $4,124,984 in ARP funding, including $2,068,809 in student aid and $2,056,175 in institutional aid, while Saint Vincent College & Seminary in Unity Township is getting $4,058,328, with $2,029,164 apiece going toward student aid and institutional aid.
Pennsylvania State University is getting $150,013,876, or $76,199,300 for student aid and $73,814,576 for institutional aid.
The University of Pittsburgh, including campuses in Greensburg and Johnstown, is getting $54,711,868, or $27,357,274 in student aid and $27,354,594 in institutional aid.
Clearfield County Career and Technology Center in Clearfield is getting $239,227, or $119,614 in student aid and $119,613 in institutional aid, while Lenape Technical School near Ford City is getting $798,875, or $399,438 in student aid and $399,437 in institutional aid, and Greater Johnstown Area Vocational Technical School in Richland Township is getting $843,191, or $421,596 in student aid and $421,595 in institutional aid.
The 14 Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education schools will get a total of $192,693,284. Put into perspective, last fall the PASSHE Board of Governors requested a state 2021-22 appropriation of $487,019,000.
“The relief package is a significant sign of support for students and public higher education institutions in Pennsylvania,” PASSHE spokesman David Pidgeon said Monday afternoon.
“It recognizes the resilience of students, faculty and staff, who have done so much to adapt and to confront the challenges of this pandemic. But we all have a long way to go. The financial consequences of the pandemic on campus communities are real, and we must not stop working on behalf of students to solve them.”
Among individual universities, IUP had the second-largest grant after West Chester, which is getting $32,801,507, or $16,435,339 for student aid and $16,366,168 for institutional aid.