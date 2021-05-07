On the eve of a series of commencement exercises, Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Council of Trustees tackled a wide range of issues, including revisions in class and program offerings and changes in meal plan options, as the university caps a year affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think everyone would agree that this has been a difficult year for our students, our faculty, our staff, our alumni and our friends,” IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said in his quarterly report to the trustees. “But we have not strayed from our mission, and we are stronger for it.”
In a move that follows by three weeks the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education decision to hold the line on basic in-state tuition for a third consecutive year at IUP and other state-owned universities, the IUP trustees then voted to reduce the cost of one student meal plan and hold the line on costs for all meal plans.
“We’re working hard to make the cost of attending IUP more affordable,” Driscoll said. “The pandemic has caused obvious stress on family budgets, and raising tuition would have been a tough pill to swallow for our students and their families.”
Meals will be kept at rates that have been static since last fall.
“It’s about more value for our students while keeping plans affordable,” IUP Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Thomas Segar said. Three meal plans will offer students $50 more in Flex dollars.
A new meal plan for commuter students, offering seven meals a week plus $100 Flex, has been added at a cost of $1,150 per semester. Meanwhile, two meal plans will be discontinued.
IUP food service provider Aramark will continue in that role, as well as serve all other Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education universities.
The council also approved 42 revisions of programs, tracks, certificates and minors approved at meetings earlier this calendar year of representatives of the university and the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties union.
Council Academic Affairs Committee Chairman Mark Holman said the changes include a new NextGen college, the College of Arts and Humanities that will bring together the existing College of Fine Arts and many of the programs in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences.
Holman said Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Timothy Moerland “noted that planning has progressed to (a) second set of previously identified priorities” in implementation of IUP’s NextGen efforts.
Included there are new NextGen departments of Philosophy and Religious Studies; Chemistry, Biochemistry, Physics and Engineering (named for IUP alumnus Bill Madia); Geography, Geology, Environment and Planning; Accounting and Information Systems; Finance and Economics; and Undergraduate Studies and Student Success.
The Eberly College of Business and Information Technology is being shortened to just Eberly College of Business.
“A total of four new certificates, two new minors, three new specializations, and one new track within programs (from the Department of Mathematics for Community College Instruction) were approved, as well as revision of the Academic Integrity Policy, one undergraduate policy, and two graduate policies,” Holman reported.
Much of the 90-minute public meeting of the council was taken up with resolutions honoring various members of the IUP community.
A resolution was presented to retired Rear Admiral C.J. Jaynes, class of 1979 with a master’s degree from IUP in 1982, “for 33 years as a member of the U.S. Navy, making naval history on Aug. 1, 2012, when she became ... the first woman at the Naval Air Systems Command to achieve flag officer rank.”
A resolution was approved naming a conference room in the Eberly College of Business for Robert C. Camp, “consummate educator and visionary leader, (who) served as dean of the business college for 32 years.”
Another action by the trustees honored Jane E. Leonard, who “emerged as a towering figure at Indiana Normal School,” ancestor of modern IUP, “serving as preceptress” in a career of nearly 50 years “outlasting all others who reported for work in 1875,” when the Indiana school opened its doors. The Humanities and Social Sciences building will be renamed “Jane E. Leonard Hall in recognition of Charles and Donna Cashdollar.”
Dr. Charles Cashdollar wrote a history of IUP and with his wife “have made generous philanthropic commitments to IUP.”
The trustees also expressed appreciation to Narayanaswamy Bha-rathan, “an exceptional scientist, scholar and teacher who has given his time and talent to (IUP), Indiana County and surrounding areas through collaboration with Indiana Regional Medical Center and Takara Bio USA Inc. in the fight against the coronavirus.”
And they showed appreciation to retired Trustee James C. Miller, “as an active member of the IUP Council of Trustees (2005-2020), a seasoned leader of university campaigns and initiatives, and a staunch supporter of the Indiana community,” where he served as chairman and CEO of S&T Bank through retirement in 2008.
Also honored Thursday were outgoing student Trustee Abigaelle Vertil; IUP’s men’s and women’s swimming teams that recently competed in NCAA Division II championships in Alabama; IUP’s men’s golf team that won the 2020-21 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championship; and the IUP women’s tennis team that won the PSAC championship and qualified for the NCAA Division II championships in that sport.