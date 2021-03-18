A tradition dating to the 1960s could be ending soon in Armstrong County.
At its meeting Thursday, the Indiana University of Pennsylvania council of trustees unanimously approved a “resolution for transfer or sale of real property” of the university’s Northpointe Campus.
Northpointe was located in 1963 along McKean Street in Kittanning, then moved in 2005 to the mixed-use development located near Freeport in South Buffalo Township.
Meanwhile, in Kittanning, the former IUP campus buildings (Minteer Hall, Wyant Hall and Pechan Hall), were transferred in 2007 along with tennis courts, a parking lot, a vacant lot and a recreational building to Armstrong County.
The resolution says the move is “consistent with Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education guidance to reduce underutilized facility square footage and with university efforts to eliminate unnecessary, facility-related overhead expenses.”
And it insists that “the university has established a plan for maintaining a regional presence” in Armstrong County.
“This transfer or sale will enable IUP to maintain a more cost-effective regional presence,” said Samuel H. Phillips, IUP associate vice president for university operations and administrative services said during the administration and finance committee session during the trustees’ meeting.
It does not mean IUP is closing Northpointe, not at this time, anyway.
IUP Executive Director for Media Relations Michelle Fryling said the building and grounds will remain in use for classes, including current course offerings for several bachelor’s degree programs, and upper-level classes for students in the Respiratory Care bachelor’s degree program.
The building includes administrative offices, a library, seven classrooms and four science laboratories.
Students can begin any major at the Northpointe campus and can complete an associate degree in general studies, or bachelor’s degrees in communications media, management or marketing through in-person classes at the Northpointe campus and online coursework.
The university began offering upper-division respiratory courses at Northpointe in the fall of 2017. Students in that program complete the first two years of the curriculum at the Indiana campus.
IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll did not refer to Northpointe in his regular statement to the trustees.
However, in a statement released by the university, Driscoll said, “We continue to appreciate our regional partners and our host communities for their collaboration and support. There is no timeline for transition of the property, but we will continue to work closely with our regional stakeholders throughout the process.”
IUP also has a presence elsewhere in western Pennsylvania, including its Pittsburgh East center in Wilkins Township, near Monroeville, Allegheny County, and its Punxsutawney campus, which gets a lot of attention in the proposed five-year priority spending plan of commonwealth capital projects approved by the trustees Thursday.
The university is seeking $20 million from Harrisburg for new construction in 2025-26, after $2 million in state capital spending is put toward demolition at Punxsutawney during the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Also proposed are deferred maintenance repairs in various buildings in 2022-23 ($4.5 million) and 2024-25 ($3 million) and another $35 million academic building replacement at the main campus in 2023-24.
“This project is to provide for a new IUP Academic Commons building that will enhance student success by providing facilities for technology-enhanced delivery of instruction, consolidation of multidisciplinary academic support services for students, and the integration of offices that provide other student services,” the priority spending plan states.
A new student union?
“Not necessarily,” Fryling said.
“Its purpose will evolve as we move forward with IUP NextGen,” a restructuring of IUP’s academic colleges and programs, along with the creation of academic areas of focus, to create what officials have called a sustainable and more student-centered university.
As for Punxsutawney, “consistent with the IUP Culinary Arts Master Plan,” the priority spending plan states, the 2021-22 “project includes the demolition of three vacant buildings next to the Fairman Centre and will create a prepped site for the future construction of a new culinary arts building.”
The spending plan also states that the demolition would remove a source of potential liability.
In 2025-26, IUP plans a new culinary building “as an extension of the Fairman Centre,” with “facilities for state-of-the-art culinary instruction, along with faculty offices, student life spaces, and restaurant areas.”
More demolition will follow that construction “of the existing Academy of Culinary Arts building” at Punxsutawney.