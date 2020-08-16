Regional Emmy Awards nominee. That’s what 16 IUP communications media students can now add to their r￩sum￩s.
The Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the governing body that awards the Emmy Awards, announced the awards slate Aug. 5 that included an IUP-TV Sports nomination in the category of student production, live sports.
The live production is part of the COMM 360 Digital Sports Production course taught by faculty and department chairwoman Gail Wilson. The live production nominated for the Emmy Awards was the 2019 IUP Coal Bowl game where the Crimson Hawks defeated California University of Pennsylvania on Oct. 5.
“The students said, from the start of the semester, they wanted to win production awards,” Wilson said. “Being nominated for the regional Emmy Awards is an honor and demonstrates how hard these students worked to reach their goal.”
COMM 360 is an in-the-field course where the students in the class take on typical sports production jobs: operating cameras, directing, producing, running audio and slow-motion replay, designing and implementing graphics into the show, and on-air positions of play-by-play announcer, color commentator and sideline reporter.
While Wilson teaches the course, Chris Barber serves as broadcast engineer and communications major Sean Seaman, a junior from Bethel Park, directed the crew.
“COMM 360 provided me hands-on experience essential in the live sports production field,” Seaman said. “I was able to learn so many skills and be exposed to positions behind the scenes which helped me visualize how we wanted the show to look. I’m using my experience from the class, this summer, in video production with the Washington Wild Things baseball team.”
IUP-TV Sports has been producing video coverage for IUP sports teams for almost 20 years. In the early years, the productions were done by student volunteers and were recorded, edited and broadcast on WIUP-TV as a tape-delay program.
In 2007, the Communications Media Department created a course for students to be formally trained in skills needed to produce live sports. At that time, the student-produced productions of football and basketball games began being live-streamed and can be viewed, as they are happening, on the PSAC Network.
IUP students with sports productions skills are employed across the industry in places like ESPN, AT&T SportsNet and the Altoona Curve. Students have interned with teams in the NFL, professional baseball and the NHL.
The Mid-Atlantic region for Emmy Awards includes Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. This is the first submitted and first Emmy Awards nomination for the IUP-TV live production team.
Students enrolled in COMM 360 last fall were: Braeden Appleman, Mackenzie Aucker, India Bey, Tristen Borland, Jordan Brasile, Colton Brooks, Tyler Como, Katie Dotts, Jackie Gillis, Elliot Hicks, volunteer Johnny LaVan, Vania Mason, Josh Nixon, Josh Rupeka, Sean Seaman, volunteer Jake Slebodnick and Kaylee Wenderoth.