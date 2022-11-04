They share a bond of military service and fellowship as members of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Veterans Club — and 40 years later, they don’t want their fallen brothers and sisters from IUP to be forgotten.
Five graduates of Indiana University of Pennsylvania who served during the Vietnam War have organized a re-dedication ceremony for IUP’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial in its new location in front of IUP’s Pierce Hall — marking the 40th anniversary of the original dedication of the memorial.
The re-dedication ceremony will take place at noon on Veterans Day at the memorial. It is open to the community. Pierce Hall is home to the university’s Department of Military Science and ROTC.
The re-dedication program includes Fr. Andrew Corriente, from St. Thomas More; Marine Corps veteran Robert Gault Jr., a 1983 graduate and former president of the IUP Veterans Club, who will serve as emcee for the event; Riley David, a medical imaging major from Mansfield who is president of Rho Tau Chi ROTC service fraternity; IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll; Lt. Col. Erich Steffens, chair, IUP Department of Military Science; Michael Stas, U.S. Army (retired) and Vietnam War veteran, Gault’s uncle; and retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Barry Gasdek, a 1964 IUP graduate.
Rho Tau Chi members will lay the wreath on the memorial and IUP Trumpet Studio students Sarah Cisney and Miles Basinger will perform Taps.
IUP is the first college or university in the nation to have a Vietnam Veterans memorial. It was originally placed near Leonard and Keith halls on the IUP campus, which have both been razed for construction of John J. and Char Kopchick Hall, future home to the Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics.
The Kopchick Hall project placed the Vietnam Veterans Memorial within the construction zone.
And that’s when Gault, Albert Manzlak Jr. (IUP 1980), Edward Holben (IUP 1983), Frederick Samarelli (IUP 1984) and Robert Chess (IUP 1980) got together to talk about moving the memorial to a place more visible and appropriate. Gault and his wife had visited IUP over the past several years, so they were aware of the construction situation, and Samarelli also was aware of the issue of the memorial location related to construction of the new building.
“We reached out to the ROTC office, they were supportive, and there was no hesitation — we were all in,” Gault said.
There’s a lot of “coming full circle” within the rededication project.
Back in 1981, while a student and president of the IUP Veterans Club, Gault (who will serve as emcee for the re-dedication) had the idea for a Vietnam veterans memorial. He shared the idea with IUP’s ROTC Department, with then IUP President Dr. John Worthen, and Indiana’s R&P Coal Co. President Bill Kegel and got great support.
For a year, the IUP Veterans Club and the Department of Military Science — with the approval and support from university administration — worked on designing and building the memorial. Pittsburgh firm GWSM, Inc. created the site design and selected the materials for the memorial. The rock for the memorial was donated and delivered to the site by R&P Coal Co.
The memorial was dedicated at noon on Nov. 11, 1982, with veterans who marched earlier in the day in the local Veterans Day parade, along with members of the community and university.
In recognition of the dedication, the university received letters of support from the late Congressman John Murtha, himself a Vietnam veteran, saying, “I feel it is fitting that those dedicated persons who served or presently serve our country be honored in this way.”
A second letter received was from Dodie Livingston, special assistant to the late President Ronald Regan, which said, “President Reagan was very happy to hear about the dedication of a memorial to Vietnam Veterans on the campus of Indiana University of Pennsylvania on November 11th. The President has asked me to send you the enclosed copy of his Veterans Day Proclamation and his warmest good wishes to all who will be with you on the very special day.”
The originals of these documents from the White House are in the IUP archives.
The men are proud of those recognitions, and very proud that IUP was the first college or university to honor Vietnam veterans with a memorial. They also noted that sentiment about the Vietnam War didn’t always lead to appreciation or gratitude.
“Even though we never felt any animosity from the IUP or Indiana area community, we always felt a little different than the other students, so being around each other and having that fellowship was very important to us,” Gault said. “The IUP Veterans Club was a very tight-knit organization. Typically, we’d have between six or 10 veterans who would meet every day in the student union for coffee or between classes. Sometimes we’d have 60 to 70 students show up for our monthly meetings in the student union building.
“It was a group where we felt comfortable and a chance for us to check in with one another, to make sure that we were all OK,” he said. “We did activities together, like intramural sports, and did service in the community with Big Brothers Big Sisters (now Little Hearts Big Hands).”
The group also remembered that each September, the IUP football coach would come to one of their first meetings looking for recruits for the team.
The university did a good job in making them feel welcome at IUP, and Dr. Jack Frank, who worked at IUP as a counselor in the office of Career Services and Veterans Affairs, played a major role in helping veterans at IUP, the men stressed.
“Doc Frank made us all feel welcome, offering work study opportunities to us and mentoring us to help with our assimilation to being students at IUP,” Manzlak said. “He was a great help to us and to the IUP Veterans Club.”
Dr. Frank, of Indiana, a 1958 graduate of IUP and a 2006 Distinguished Alumni Award recipient, retired from IUP and is a professor emeritus.
The newly placed Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Pierce Hall joins three memorials there for individual veterans who died while serving in the Vietnam War: Captain Robert M. Young; 1st Lt. James K. Flannery; and Maj. Richard John Curry.
About speaker Barry GasdekU.S. Army retired Lt. Col. And Army Reserve Ambassador Emeritus Barry D. Gasdek is a retired Infantry (Airborne, Ranger, Pathfinder) soldier, having served in a variety of senior leadership and staff positions in addition to Army Reserve Ambassador to Wyoming. Mr. Gasdek earned the Distinguished Service Cross, Silver Star, Five Bronze Stars, Soldiers Medal, Two Purple Hearts, 17 Air Medals, for over 180 Air Combat Missions, as an Ariel Observer, and shot down twice, while serving in Vietnam.
He was honored by serving as the Legion of Valor (LOV) National Commander 2008-2009, and currently serves on the LOV Board of Directors. Gasdek also serves as Wyoming Cowboy Chapter President, Association U.S. Army (AUSA), past Wyoming State Director, American Legion Boys State, Past Region III and current State Commander, Military Order of the Purple Heart, (MOPH) and Military Outreach Director, Employer Support Guard/Reserve (ESGR) DOD.
In addition to his 1964 bachelor of science in education degree from IUP and a master’s in counseling/psychology from Georgia State University. Ambassador Gasdek is very active in multiple civic, military, and private organizations and has established valuable working relationships with military support organizations, veteran and local service organizations, community, state, and federal leaders.
He has been an active supporter of IUP and its Military and Veterans Resource Center, IUP ROTC, and received the UP Distinguished Alumni Award in 2015. He has established a number of scholarships for IUP students.
A tradition of commitment to veterans and military-affiliated studentsIUP opened its Military and Veterans Resource Center in January 2014. The Center provides both a physical space and a system that coordinates services, information, and guidance for military-affiliated students. The center is staffed by student workers who are veterans or military affiliated.
IUP is a participant in the Yellow Ribbon program, a provision of the post-9/11 Veterans Educational Assistance Act of 2008 that allows US colleges and universities to enter into an agreement with the Department of Veterans Affairs to fund tuition expenses that exceed the highest public in-state undergraduate tuition rate.
More than 800 of IUP’s current students are active military, veterans, and military affiliated. Since fall 2014, IUP has increased the enrollment of veterans and military-affiliated students by almost 70 percent. IUP has graduated 12 generals (two of them women) and one Navy rear admiral and one vice admiral.
IUP has one of the largest ROTC programs in the nation, celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2021; IUP ROTC commissioned its 2,000th cadet in May 2015. IUP’s ROTC program was selected for the 2014 MacArthur Award, given to the top program in the country, and has won the Governor’s Trophy, presented to the most outstanding military science program at a Pennsylvania college or university, three times.
IUP has consistently been named by Military Times magazine as one of the nation’s “Best for Vets” institutions; in 2022, it was one of the top four public universities selected for the listing. IUP has also been recognized by GI Jobs Magazine as a best university for veterans and as a “Best Colleges for Veterans” by U.S. News & World Report.
IUP is also one of only 10 universities in Pennsylvania and one of only 30 universities in the nation selected as a Pennsylvania National Guard Association Guard-Friendly School.
IUP ROTC established a Hall of Fame in 2013 to honor outstanding IUP graduates, including its generals.
Honoring veterans of all wars and conflictsIn addition to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, IUP has several memorials to veterans of wars and conflicts, including:
IUP Memorial Field House, the largest and most significant memorial facility on campus, dedicated to the memory of alumni of IUP who lost their lives in the U.S. Army Services. It lists fallen members of the IUP family from World War I, World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War
The Sutton Hall Memorial Plaque, created to honor the men and women of then-Indiana State Teachers College who served during World War II
The Sutton Hall Flagpole, placed in 1925, which has a memorial plaque for all veterans
The “Answering the Call” memorial to honor veterans of Operation Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, produced by Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom student veteran Heather Kaiser. It is placed outside Jane E. Leonard Hall and was dedicated on Veterans Day 2018.