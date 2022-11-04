IUP's Vietnam Veterans Memorial

The re-dedication ceremony of IUP’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial will take place at noon on Veterans Day at its new location in front of Pierce Hall.

 Brian F. Henry/Indiana University of Pennsylvania

They share a bond of military service and fellowship as members of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Veterans Club — and 40 years later, they don’t want their fallen brothers and sisters from IUP to be forgotten.

Five graduates of Indiana University of Pennsylvania who served during the Vietnam War have organized a re-dedication ceremony for IUP’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial in its new location in front of IUP’s Pierce Hall — marking the 40th anniversary of the original dedication of the memorial.