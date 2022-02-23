IUP Votes plans to hold its second annual Pizza and Petitions event at the IUP HUB at 5:30 p.m. today.
The organization is excited to have this opportunity to help IUP students become more familiar with those running for office in their area with the hopes of representing them.
The petitioning window has, unfortunately, been delayed but the group will be moving forward with the event, shifting the focus from petition signatures to increasing students’ understanding of the petitioning process and getting to know the stances of the candidates in attendance.
Organizers anticipate Brian Doyle (candidate for state representative for the 62nd district), Jim Struzzi (incumbent candidate for state representative for the 62nd district), John Ventre (candidate for governor), as well as Joe Soloski (candidate for Pennsylvania governor) to be in attendance.
IUP Votes is a nonpartisan organization promoting civic engagement by increasing the number of students and community members registered and planning to vote.
For more information, call Aidan Setlock at (412) 342-8134, or email iup votes2@gmail.com.