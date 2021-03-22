The latest update about Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex starts out ugly, IUP Associate Vice President Samuel Phillips told the university’s Council of Trustees on Thursday.
How ugly? For the current fiscal year, where by now $233,351 should be in the coffers from tickets and related fees, the total received is ... zero.
Event net operating income to date for fiscal 2020-21 is just $5,086.
The firm that manages activities at the KCAC, OVG Facilities, formerly known as Pinnacle Venue Services, has expectations of a losing year, Phillips said.
“At this time IUP has chosen to cancel, restructure or reschedule all on-campus events that are expected to draw more than 25 people based on current Pennsylvania Health Department Guidance,” the KCAC posted on that website this week. “The Kovalchick Complex will not be closing,” the complex’s posting continued. “However, events expected to draw more than 25 people after July 15 will be determined on the current PA Health Department, University and (Centers for Disease Control) guidance in effect at the time of the event.”
One event that did take place at KCAC was Thursday’s meeting of the council of trustees, though it was offered on Zoom and some of the trustees took advantage of that option.
“I am happy to be here with you today as we work to get back to some sense of normalcy — albeit in a far different world from what we knew a year ago,” IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll told the trustees. “I hope it will not be long until we can all meet again in person.”
Other events are going on there as well, Phillips said, including vaccination clinics conducted by Indiana Regional Medical Center.
“We’ve vaccinated 12,561 people to date at 26 clinics,” IRMC Chief Growth Officer Mark Richards said. “Some of those have been first dose; some have been second dose.”
In other business at the trustees meeting, Barbara Moore was honored and wished well as she retires after 37 years of what the university termed distinguished service, first in the budget office, and later in such positions as internal auditor, director of internal review; director of budget planning and institutional research; director of institutional research, planning and assessment; and finally, executive director of institutional planning and assessment.
“I will express my great appreciation for the work of Barb Moore, who has been here for more years than I can count on my figures and toes,” Driscoll said.
He called her “a reliable source of good advice good info, wisdom and good intelligence on the community,” and concluded, “I will miss you but will look forward to seeing you in other capacities.”