Indiana University of Pennsylvania President Dr. Michael Driscoll and Westmoreland County Community College President Dr. Tuesday Stanley recently signed a dual admissions program agreement, designed to streamline the process for students who earn an associate degree at WCCC to complete a bachelor’s degree program at IUP.
Under terms of the agreement, students enrolled at the community college who plan to complete a bachelor’s degree at IUP will be given automatic acceptance to IUP, pending successful completion of all admissions requirements. No additional admissions application will be required for these students.
The program provides a curriculum plan for students that is a seamless transition from associate to bachelor’s degree.
Students also will receive enhanced counseling, advising and transition support services from both institutions, and Westmoreland students who have been accepted into this program will be given full access to IUP’s resources, including housing, dining, the Co-op, the IUP Libraries and IUP activities and events.
“This initiative is about student success and being student-centered,” Driscoll said in a news release. “We want to eliminate potential barriers and help students from Westmoreland to feel that they are a valued member of the IUP family, even before they begin their formal coursework here.
“This is an excellent next step in the ongoing partnership between our two institutions, and we look forward to continuing to welcome strong Westmoreland students to IUP and helping them to meet their educational goals.”
To qualify, students must be admitted and enrolled at WCCC, maintain a minimum grade-point average of 2.0 or the minimum GPA required by the IUP program they have chosen, have earned less than 30 credit hours before applying for the dual admissions declaration, and plan to pursue both an associate degree and bachelor’s degree.
“We have always had a great relationship with IUP,” WCCC President Dr. Tuesday Stanley said in the release.
“This agreement allows the student to transfer seamlessly to IUP with their associate degree. We are excited that this agreement also allows our students to have access to many of IUP’s resources including dining and housing. It is all about the students.”
Since 2015, more than 330 students from Westmoreland have transferred to IUP to complete their studies.