Richard D. Caruso

 Courtesy IUP

On the eve of a presentation regarding Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s consideration of a school of osteopathic medicine, the university is announcing a major gift toward that plan.

Richard D. Caruso, a 1983 accounting graduate of IUP from Meadow Lands, Washington County, is making a $1 million gift to his alma mater in honor of his 101-year-old mother.