On the eve of a presentation regarding Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s consideration of a school of osteopathic medicine, the university is announcing a major gift toward that plan.
Richard D. Caruso, a 1983 accounting graduate of IUP from Meadow Lands, Washington County, is making a $1 million gift to his alma mater in honor of his 101-year-old mother.
Caruso was among outstanding IUP alumni honored at a recent campus event. The gift was announced as university President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll planned to make a presentation Tuesday night for Indiana Borough Council.
That presentation is scheduled at 6 p.m., prior to the 7 p.m. monthly voting meeting of borough council.
Caruso, originally from Kane, McKean County, and now living in Meadow Lands, Washington County, spoke at the alumni event to the struggle that his mother faced in getting in-person care from a physician during a recent hospitalization.
“I had no appreciation for the fact that hospitalization in a small community hospital in Pennsylvania meant dealing with a doctor located in Pittsburgh via telemedicine,” Caruso said. “Although the on-site nursing staff was helpful, the lack of an on-site doctor made the overall health care experience terrible and in need of significant overhaul. I couldn’t believe what I was witnessing.”
Meanwhile, Caruso learned from Driscoll and IUP Vice President for University Advancement Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna of the university’s desire to start a school of osteopathic medicine.
“Initially I was skeptical, but what I saw my mother experience should not be acceptable to anyone in this room,” Caruso said during an event where he was honored among a list of distinguished IUP alumni.
“The shortage of doctors in the state is troubling, the shortage of community doctors is totally unacceptable,” Caruso went on. “There is a lot of work to be done by IUP to establish the school of osteopathic medicine, and it will require a significant amount of financial support, and much of this support will have to come from private donors and supporters.”
The university said Caruso has been a long-time IUP philanthropic supporter and active volunteer, and a member of the board of directors of the Foundation for IUP since 2007, serving as president of that board from 2015 to 2019.
During that four-year tenure, Caruso helped spearhead IUP’s $245 million Residential Revival that led to the replacement of the university’s student housing with modern suites.
Additions to that scholarship fund were part of IUP’s Imagine Unlimited comprehensive fundraising campaign’s “rally gifts,” which helped the campaign to end $6.4 million over its $75 million goal and six months ahead of schedule.
Imagine Unlimited exceeded all previous fundraising campaigns staged by the university by more than $35 million and included the university’s largest one-time gifts in its history, $23 million from alumni John J. and Char Kopchick; it was the largest comprehensive campaign in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.
IUP’s Council of Trustees endorsed the university’s exploration of the possibility of creating an osteopathic school of medicine at its December meeting.
At the trustees’ March meeting, Driscoll said, “That’s a huge undertaking that will require a lot of heavy lifting. We are moving ahead with the exploration of the creation of this school. Although this is in the infancy stage, we are optimistic about our plan and our prospects.”
At that same March meeting, Osseiran-Hanna reported that efforts to advance that idea are gaining momentum.
