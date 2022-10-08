Applications are now being accepted for the student seat on the IUP Council of Trustees.
Applications are now being accepted for the student seat on the IUP Council of Trustees.
Application/nomination forms are available at the IUP Trustees website.
Completed applications must be submitted to COT-inquiry@iup.edu or mailed to the Office of the President, 201 Sutton Hall, by 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.
To be eligible, a candidate must have an expected graduation date not earlier than May 2025. The successful applicant must be in good academic and student conduct standing and must have leadership experience and strong communication skills.
Finalist interviews will be scheduled to be held in person between 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.
The student trustee will:
• Be appointed yearly by the chair of the Council of Trustees to serve on trustee committees and other committees as appropriate.
• Serve on the Student Government Association Executive Board as ex-officio member
• Attend quarterly and special meetings of the Council of Trustees
• Participate in Commencement ceremonies and other official functions of the university
• Chair the next search committee for the student trustee position
Questions may be directed to Patty Kane at pakane@iup.edu or (724) 357-7818.
