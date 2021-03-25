Despite his continued attempts to pull back from remarks made last week that suggest dissolving the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, the faculty union for the 14 state-owned universities remains disturbed at PASSHE Chancellor Dr. Daniel Greenstein’s comments.
In what it termed an emergency 90-minute meeting Tuesday, the executive council of the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties discussed what members term the harm caused by Greenstein’s statement during a March 18 state Senate Appropriations Committee hearing about the 2021-22 state budget.
“We are in the middle of recruiting for next year, and his suggestion of dissolving the system can only undermine the confidence of parents, students and communities,” said APSCUF Vice President Dr. Christopher Hallen, a professor of chemistry at Bloomsburg University. “Why would the leader of any university system insinuate it should be dismantled?”
The faculty union’s executive leader for coaches at the 14 institutions found “disappointing and disheartening” Greenstein’s remarks, including his exchange with state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana.
“Recruiting is the lifeblood of college athletics,” said John Gump, a coach at Kutztown University. “Coaches are now working with the classes of 2022 and 2023. To have the chancellor make these comments hinders the efforts of our members as they work to continue to bring students to our campuses and programs.”
Gump also referred to plans to consolidate operations at Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield universities in the east and California, Clarion and Edinboro universities in the west, as well as Greenstein’s efforts at System Redesign.
The Kutztown coach supposed that “taking the anxiety and uncertainty that presently exists on the six campuses targeted for consolidation and spreading it to the other eight is, in some bizarre way, an example of that ‘systemness.’”
The consolidations are authorized under Act 50 of 2020. The two largest PASSHE universities, IUP and West Chester, are exempt from such consolidations.
“West Chester University, while not part of the consolidation, has cautiously accepted the chancellor’s ‘systemness’ approach — 14 universities supporting each other while holding each other accountable — because we see the value of the State System to our students and the entire commonwealth,” said Dr. Clifford Johnston, a West Chester professor of mathematics and APSCUF state treasurer. “His job was to improve the System, not tear it down.”
Gump also seemed to refer to “cross-subsidization,” the concept where some PASSHE schools who may face steep financial challenges and low enrollment are subsidized at a higher per-student allocation than larger, more financially healthy schools.
“As coaches, we understand that strong teams need contributions from all team members,” he said. “Those contributions may not be equal, but all are important. Pointing fingers and assigning blame are not ways to improve performance but demonstrations of weak leadership.”
Greenstein told Pittman and other members of the Senate Appropriations Committee that “cross-subsidization” has been used over the years to maintain financial stability among the 14 PASSHE universities.
Pittman later said a result of that has been “a terrible price” for IUP “in terms of retrenchment and clerical retirement and other layoffs.”
An APSCUF spokeswoman said the concern and outrage expressed Tuesday in the union’s executive council was universal among officers, regardless of campus.
Meanwhile, Greenstein insisted in a statement issued Wednesday that, while “the manner in which I conveyed this information left an impression, for some, that dissolving the State System was a preferred course of action,” nothing could be further from the truth.
“I reiterated that dismantling the State System — leaving our 14 institutions to fend for themselves — would be a disaster for our students and the communities we serve,” he said. “At the same time, an even greater disaster would be to do nothing. That would drain our universities’ collective resources, leaving each of them impaired.”
He said his two-hour testimony before the state Senate committee covered “a wide range of potential trajectories for the State System—all of which are dependent on policy choices we make as a state,” and all of which have been discussed in other public venues over the past year.
“Our System Redesign — challenging as it is — will alter that path, allowing us to preserve affordable, high-quality education for all Pennsylvanians at each of our institutions,” Greenstein said.
An APSCUF spokeswoman said leaders of the 5,000-member union plan to continue communicating with members about Greenstein’s comments, their repercussions and what actions to take next.