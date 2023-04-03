After two sessions last week, negotiations are slated for two more days in the coming week between the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties, the faculty union for Indiana University of Pennsylvania and other state-owned institutions, and the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.
In a joint statement by the union and PASSHE after Friday’s talks, negotiators said they discussed leave, office hours, mandatory trainings, and athletic directors, in a session that returned to faculty negotiations after a day set aside for coaches’ contract conditions.