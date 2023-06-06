PASSHE logo

At least some issues between the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties and Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education will not be resolved before their current four-year contract expires on June 30.

In a joint statement Monday, APSCUF spokeswoman Kathryn Morton and Kevin Hensil of PASSHE said coach contract negotiations, which took place Monday, will not resume until July 17 and 18, nearly three weeks after the expiration date for the contract for some 5,000 faculty and coaches at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and other PASSHE facilities.