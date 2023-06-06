At least some issues between the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties and Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education will not be resolved before their current four-year contract expires on June 30.
In a joint statement Monday, APSCUF spokeswoman Kathryn Morton and Kevin Hensil of PASSHE said coach contract negotiations, which took place Monday, will not resume until July 17 and 18, nearly three weeks after the expiration date for the contract for some 5,000 faculty and coaches at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and other PASSHE facilities.
The two sides said the current contract will remain in effect while negotiations continue, and that negotiators have not set a date by which they expect to complete contract talks.
With respect to the coaches, Morton and Hensil said negotiation teams discussed the evaluation process and orientations. In the past, they said, APSCUF coaches have worked more than a year with an expired contract.
“We have made progress, but we’ve agreed there is much more work ahead before we reach a contract that is fair to coaches and our student-athletes,” APSCUF Coach Executive Leader John Gump said. “As we have done during previous negotiations, we’ll continue to work under our current agreement.”
Contract talks have been going on since late last year, each time followed by joint statements by the two sides.
“We look forward to making progress in the coming sessions as we continue to collaboratively work toward a contract that is fair to our members and keeps our students at the forefront,” APSCUF President Dr. Kenneth M. Mash said after a session in January.
“The State System and APSCUF are committed to providing a high-quality education that opens doors of opportunity for students of all ages,” PASSHE Chancellor Dr. Daniel Greenstein said at that same time. “I thank the negotiating teams for their commitment to this process, and I look forward to continuing these productive discussions that are important to the success of our students and universities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.