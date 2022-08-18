IUP logo

Dr. Lynn Botelho, Distinguished University Professor and professor of history at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, is the recipient of a $200,000 grant from the Teagle Foundation and the National Endowment for the Humanities to implement the “Big Ideas:Transformative Culture and the Professions” program at IUP.

Dr. Botelho, along with co-directors Drs. Bryna Siegel Finer and Melanie Holm, faculty in the IUP English department, will lead a team of faculty across the university to offer the certificate program, which is designed to integrate and embed the liberal arts into student career preparation.