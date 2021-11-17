Indiana University of Pennsylvania announced Tuesday that former Indiana Borough police officer Anthony Clement is retiring as interim director of the university’s Department of Public Safety and University Police, effective Nov. 24.
“I truly appreciate all of the loyalty and support that the officers have shown to me during the past 21 months,” Clement said in a statement issued by IUP. “I have asked a lot of them, and they have delivered. It’s been an honor to serve in this role.”
IUP is putting a veteran officer in Clement’s place, Lt. Douglas Campbell, and a spokeswoman said the university expects to complete the search process for a permanent successor before the beginning of the 2022–23 academic year.
“As an IUP graduate and 24-year employee of IUP, I am firmly committed to the betterment of this university,” Campbell said. “My focus will remain on providing strong leadership and continuing to do my best to ensure the safety of this community for everyone, in order that students, employees, and visitors have the best possible living and learning environment.”
Clement, from Penn Run, had served at IUP since February 2020, after 35 years in law enforcement, 33 in various positions with the Indiana Borough Police Department, where he was promoted to detective, corporal and detective sergeant before becoming a lieutenant and supervisor of IBPD’s Criminal Investigation Division in 2015.
He also had been a police officer and chief of police in Clymer before joining the IBPD.
“He has done an excellent job, especially in continuing to build strong town-gown relationships, including representing IUP on the Indiana Area Collaborative Team,” said Dr. Debra Fitzsimons, IUP vice president for administration and finance.
Campbell was in charge of criminal investigations in the IUP police department — and served as interim director from September 2014 to August 2015.
“Lt. Campbell brings a great deal of experience in law enforcement and knowledge about the IUP community,” Fitzsimons said. “I appreciate his willingness to assume this role for the department and for the university, and I am confident that he will provide excellent leadership during this transitional period.”
Campbell received his bachelor’s degree in criminology from IUP in May 1994 and graduated from the university’s Criminal Justice Training Academy in December 1994. He has completed a number of advanced training programs during his tenure at the university, and was promoted to lieutenant of criminal investigations in 2013.
“Chief Clement provided strong and stable leadership during this transitional period, including successfully working through the health and safety changes on our campus necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic,” Campbell said. “He has all of our best wishes in his retirement.”