Dr. Daniel Greenstein, chancellor of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education, will offer a virtual open forum for faculty, staff, students and the community during a day-long virtual visit to Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Oct. 2.
The virtual open forum, open to the community, will be held from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
There is no RSVP required for the event, which will be held via Zoom to maintain the safety of the community; persons can Join the event on Oct. 2 after signing into Zoom or use meeting id 989 0091 0906.
The focus of the discussion will be “The Future of System Redesign.” During the 90 minutes, Greenstein will share the latest updates of system redesign and answer questions.
Greenstein became the fifth chancellor of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education in September 2018.
In that role, he serves as chief executive officer of the State System, which operates Pennsylvania’s 14 public universities, serving nearly 100,000 degree-seeking students and thousands more enrolled in certificate and other career-development programs. The chancellor works with the board of governors to recommend and develop overall policies for the System.
Greenstein previously led the Postsecondary Success strategy at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, where he worked with other higher education leaders across the country on initiatives designed to raise educational-attainment levels and to promote economic mobility, especially among low-income and minority students. He developed and implemented a national strategy for increasing the number of degrees awarded and for reducing the attainment gaps among majority and non-majority students at U.S. colleges and universities.
Before joining the foundation, Greenstein was vice provost for Academic Planning and Programs for the University of California system. In that role, he oversaw system-wide academic planning and programs, including the University of California Press; the California Digital Library; the UC system’s Education Abroad Program; internship programs in Washington, D.C., and Sacramento; and UC Online Education.
Greenstein has created and led several internet-based academic information services in the United States and the United Kingdom and served on boards and acted in strategic consulting roles for educational, cultural heritage and information organizations. He began his academic career as a senior lecturer in modern history at Glasgow University in Scotland.
He holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Pennsylvania and a D.Phil. from the University of Oxford. An enthusiastic cyclist, he and his wife, Melissa, have two children.