The latest round of contract negotiations between the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties and the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education focused on APSCUF’s coaching members. In a statement issued by APSCUF, it was reported that the negotiation teams discussed the evaluation process, funding professional-development activities for coaches, and expanded tuition waivers.
“It was good to get the process started,” APSCUF Coach Executive Leader John Gump said. “APSCUF coaches have been responsible for a growth in enrollment for student-athletes in a time when the System overall has suffered a significant decline.”