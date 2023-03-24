For most international students attending Indiana University of Pennsylvania, a break is coming in the tuition comparable to what previously was approved for undergraduates from the United States.
IUP will reduce the cost of tuition for international undergraduates taking between 12 to 18 credits a semester, effective this fall.
It was an action IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll could take on his own initiative, as authorized by the Board of Governors of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education which includes IUP and other state-owned universities.
As pointed out in his message to the Council of Trustees Thursday evening, Driscoll said it follows approval by the council and the PASSHE governors of reduced tuition by almost 20 percent, first for in-state undergraduate students and then last fall for out-of-state, domestic undergraduates.
Driscoll approved the reduction for international students on March 10, following a recommendation from the IUP Tuition Model and Pricing workgroup.
“These reductions are necessary as IUP continues to align all of its resources and its efforts toward putting our students’ needs first,” Driscoll said. “Our international student enrollment has dipped in recent years for several reasons, some of which we cannot control, but we hope making it more affordable for international students will help them attend IUP to pursue their life goals, enriching the experience for all our students in Indiana.”
International, undergraduate students taking 12 to 18 credits per semester will pay a flat rate of $9,576 per semester. IUP said this is an annual savings of $4,788, or 20 percent, for international undergraduates who take 15 credits per semester.
International undergraduate students who take 18 credits per semester will save even more: $9,576 per year.
However, the reduction does not apply to those students participating in a partnership agreement.
Still, for most students, Driscoll said, it will lead to better days for a university that seeks to use student-centeredness as its North Star.
“Reducing the cost of attendance for in- and out-of-state undergraduate students has already made an impact and reducing tuition for international students could also help,” Driscoll told the council. “As of (March 17), applications for new, first-time undergraduate students are up nearly 12 percent from this time last year and deposits are up by almost 22 percent.”
Driscoll’s message to the council also tackled the budget proposal submitted earlier this month to the Pennsylvania General Assembly by Gov. Josh Shapiro.
“The State System had asked for an operational budget of $573.5 million, which would allow IUP and its state system sister schools the flexibility to not increase tuition––for the fifth consecutive year,” Driscoll said. “But Gov. Shapiro requested only a 2 percent increase in base appropriations for the State System, significantly less than the 3.8 percent the Board of Governors had asked for.”
He also noted Shapiro’s announcement of the creation of a working group that will review the structure of Pennsylvania’s higher education sector, with the aim of unveiling “a comprehensive and meaningful reform plan for higher education” next year.
“We look forward to working with the governor and his staff on this plan so that IUP can continue to prepare generations of students to lend their skills and expertise to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, as IUP has done for almost 150 years,” Driscoll said.
In other business Thursday, the council is sending the name of Shagufta Haque, an economics honors and finance double major in IUP’s Cook Honors College, to the Board of Governors for its approval as Maura King’s successor as student trustee.
King will graduate this spring and has one more meeting with the council of trustees, on May 4.
Haque is a student worker in the IUP Office of International Education and vice president of the Student Government Association. The governors are expected to act on her nomination next month.
The council also approved meetings in the 2023-24 academic year for Sept. 7, 2023; Dec. 14, 2023; March 7, 2024; and May 9, 2024.