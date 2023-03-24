Eisensmith honored by trustees

At its meeting Thursday, Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Council of Trustees honored retired music faculty member Dr. Kevin Eisensmith by naming a space in IUP’s Cogswell Hall, home to the department of music, in his honor. The Kevin Eisensmith Trumpet Studio honors.Eisensmith's “exemplary work and his significant impact on music and on the lives of IUP students.” Eisensmith was a member of the IUP faculty from 1998 to 2022. He also worked with such musicians as Doc Severinsen, Natalie Cole, Julio Iglesias, Peter Nero, Marvin Hamlisch, Dave Brubeck, and Aaron Neville, and has been active in local circles, including the Altoona, Johnstown, and Westmoreland symphony orchestras.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

For most international students attending Indiana University of Pennsylvania, a break is coming in the tuition comparable to what previously was approved for undergraduates from the United States.

IUP will reduce the cost of tuition for international undergraduates taking between 12 to 18 credits a semester, effective this fall.