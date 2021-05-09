Indiana University of Pennsylvania President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll told the school’s Council of Trustees that IUP students continue to stand out nationally and internationally.
“Susan Adams, a geology major and first-generation college student, was selected for a Goldwater Scholarship, making her the twelfth IUP student to earn this national honor, which includes a year of free tuition,” Driscoll said. “Goldwater Scholars are some of the best students in the nation, and we are proud to call Susan one of ours.”
The IUP president went on to note that, since 2006, 12 IUP students have won Goldwater Scholarships, and “no other university in the State System (of Higher Education) has had more than one. I think that speaks to the level of teaching and learning we do here at IUP.” Also, Driscoll said, “Zane Billy, who has a double major in finance and management information systems, has been selected for the Fulbright Mitacs Global-link Internship. He is the 17th IUP student to win a prestigious Fulbright award, but the first to be awarded this internship.”
The IUP president covered a wide range of topics in his quarterly report to the trustees, given during Thursday’s meeting, including a farewell to a student trustee, Abigaelle Vertil, whose final duties included giving the Student Affairs Committee report during the meeting.
“Abby, I wish you everything good as you begin the next chapter of your journey, and I hope your engagement with IUP continues for many years,” Driscoll said. “Thank you.”
A familiar name will fill Vertil’s chair when the trustees next meet on Sept. 9.
“Maura King will join us as our new student trustee,” Driscoll said. “She is the sister of Caleb King, who held the position from 2017 to 2019, and we are certainly excited to welcome her.”