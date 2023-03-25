In his report to the Council of Trustees Thursday, Indiana University of Pennsylvania President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said reducing tuition is one of many things being done to improve the experience students have at IUP.
“We want them to come here knowing they are valued, and their needs will be met,” Driscoll said.
One aspect of that was detailed during the council’s Academic Affairs Committee meeting, where IUP Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Lara Luetkehans provided updates on several newly-funded grant initiatives.
Committee Chair Mark Hohman said that included two initiatives focused on preparing future teachers to address Pennsylvania’s critical teacher shortage and an expansion of IUP’s STEAMSHOP makerspace.
Additionally, Dawn Smith-Sherwood, director of Liberal Studies and a faculty member in the Department of Foreign Languages, provided an overview and a projected timeline of a re-envisioning process.
“The Liberal Studies Workgroup will develop three to four plans for a revised General Education curriculum, one that ideally will evolve from the current distribution model to an integrative model that includes several high-impact practices,” Hohman said in his report summing up the Academic Affairs presentation.”
The “Liberal Studies” aspect prompted Trustee Chair Samuel Smith to wonder if, “in this highly polarized world,” it might make a conservative feel intimidated.
“I appreciate that comment,” Smith-Sherwood replied, saying “the opposite of liberal is not conservative (but) autocratic.”
Also part of the Academic Affairs report was Lynn Botelho, director of “Big Ideas: Transformative Culture and the Professions” and a faculty member in the Department of History, and Melanie Hohm, co-director of “Big Ideas” and a faculty member in the Department of English.
Hohman said they came up with a 16-credit certificate program that integrates and embeds transformative texts and the humanities into student career preparation.
Later in the day, Melissa Dick, IUP Health Service director and nurse supervisor, provided some insights into the services offered at IUP — and how they differ from other community providers.
As summed up by Trustee Student Affairs Chair Maura King in her report, “for example, insurance is not billed for service, so any student cam come and receive care, regardless of insurance carrier or lack of insurance.”
As noted by Dick, the Health Service Philosophy quotes a principal spoken by cardiologist Dr. Cleveland Francis: “We see you. We hear you. We accept who you are. We will try to understand how you must feel. Treating you is important to us. We would like to gain your trust that we will do our best to make you better. We value you as a human being and will treat you as if you are family. We care about what happens to you. We want to work together to fight disease. We are grateful that you chose us as your caregiver.”
That’s on a sign at the entrance to the Health Service office, which operates Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“It’s all part of a larger enhancement of our Student Success Infrastructure, which is an ongoing process,” Driscoll said. “We are looking at all our processes to see how we best help our students be successful in and out of the classroom, in their communities, and in our world -– while holding them to the same high standards IUP has always set for students.”
Also Thursday, the IUP trustees approved a five-year priority capital project spending plan.
Proposed for the 2023-24 academic year is construction work on a culinary building at the Punxsutawney campus, something that may take until the 2025-26 academic year.
The trustees said the plan is a rolling five-year plan wherein the State System Board of Governors approves funding for the execution of requested projects in the first year of the plan and tentatively approves funding to execute requested projects for the remaining years, subject to annual updates and reviews.
Also provided on a regular basis to the State System Board of Governors are updates to the Comprehensive Planning Process. Last month, Driscoll said, IUP submitted a mid-year update to the State System.
“It shows that we are working to address the financial challenges that built up over time,” the IUP president said. “While we still have a distance to go to get out of the proverbial woods, we have made significant progress and will continue to be diligent in improving our financial outlook without changing the quality of educational opportunities we have always offered our students.”
Another thing very much on the minds of university officials is the December trustee action endorsing IUP’s exploration of the possibility of creating an osteopathic school of medicine. Driscoll briefly touched upon that in his report.
“That’s a huge undertaking that will require a lot of heavy lifting,” Driscoll said in his report to the council. “We are moving ahead with the exploration of the creation of this school. Although this is in the infancy stage, we are optimistic about our plan and our prospects.”
IUP’s Vice President for University Advancement Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna reported that efforts to advance that idea are gaining momentum.
She said Annual Giving commitments have surged in the 2022-23 fiscal year, by 35.28 percent over the previous fiscal year, to $912,103.
She said Planned Giving totaled $910,646.
Also, as summed up by Trustee University Advancement Chair Jennifer Baker in her report, in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022-23 gift officers secured more than $1 million, with cash donations for the first half of 2022-23 totaling $3,533,139.