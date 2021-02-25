HARRISBURG — It wasn’t a budget hearing Indiana University of Pennsylvania President Dr. Michael Driscoll attended Tuesday in Harrisburg, but rather a gathering of the state House Education Committee.
Still, Driscoll had funding requests, including a plea to the panel to encourage and support fellow lawmakers “in finding and making available additional recovery funds as we all work to dig out of the COVID hole and get to the new normal.”
Driscoll was there in his role as chairman of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education’s Council of Presidents, the chief executives at the 14 PASSHE institutions.
“All of my colleagues are ensuring a high-quality, student-centered education at their universities, in-person and virtually, thanks to remarkably talented faculty, administration and staff,” the IUP president said.
His plea to the committee involved broadband expansion and giving universities flexibility “to make the very best decisions” on behalf of their students, employees and communities, as well as COVID-related needs.
“One size does not fit all in a landscape as diverse as Pennsylvania,” Driscoll said.
He also said the state must continue and accelerate efforts to make broadband internet available to all residents.
“The pandemic clearly demonstrated that access to broadband is the door to education at all levels,” he said. “That won’t change in a post-pandemic Pennsylvania and far too many families still don’t have a key to that door.”
Also, Driscoll asked for the assistance of state lawmakers “in making sure that COVID testing and vaccines are distributed broadly and equitably to our students, faculty, and staff.”
He added that “statewide direction and guidance are helpful, but individual counties are resourced at very different levels, resulting in significant variation in ready availability to these essentials to a return to normal.”
Driscoll was among those testifying on the second day of public hearings meant to gather information on how COVID-19 has affected education in Pennsylvania. House Education Committee Chairman Curt Sonney, R-Erie, spent Monday gathering input about the impact COVID-19 has had on elementary and secondary schools, then turned to institutions of higher education on Tuesday. A wide range of witnesses took part, including testimony from the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities of Pennsylvania, with 92 member institutions, as well as officials from Temple University and Lincoln University.