The University Museum at IUP overlooks the Oak Grove, a park-like space, older than the university itself with tall trees, grass, flowers, benches and paths that lead students to and from class.
The exhibition “Environmental” brings the outside in, allowing artists to interpret the theme through paint, print, sculpture, wood and fiber.
The exhibition features works by Elizabeth Rose, Kaoru Aoki, Avonelle Whitacre, Beth Fiddler, Sharon Boykiw, Bridget Battaglini, Jorge Rivas, Jack Honeysett, Cathy Paterson, Brennon Huff, Jess Green, Julie Woodard, Jolene Joyner, Tony Golden, Matthew Bartus, Jonelle Summerfield, Aaron Vizzini, Ali Pate, Joy Fairbanks, Janice Trusky, Courtney Scherf and Dodd Holsapple.
“Environmental” will be on display from Saturday until March 4, with an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, during which Dr. Kevin Patrick, professor of geography, will speak about his new book, “Near Woods: A Year in an Allegheny Forest.”
The University Museum is located on the first floor of Sutton Hall. Museum hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 to 6:30 p.m.; Thursday from noon to 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. The museum is closed on Sundays, Mondays and university holidays.
For more information, call (724) 357-2424, visit the University Museum website at www.iup.edu/museum, find the University Museum at IUP on Facebook, or on Instagram see @IUPMuseum.
The University Museum receives state arts funding support through a grant from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.