In a major reorganization announced internally Monday, Indiana University of Pennsylvania has eliminated five management positions, including vice presidents for University Advancement and Enrollment Management.
“We’re really focusing on student centeredness, on streamlining the process, and on financial stability,” IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said in an email distributed to IUP employees.
The positions eliminated included those of:
• Vice President for University Advancement Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna.
• Vice President for Enrollment Management Dr. Patricia McCarthy.
• Chief Marketing Officer Christopher Noah.
• Associate Vice President for Academic Administration Dr. John N. Kilmarx.
• Associate Vice President for Human Resources Dr. Craig Bickley.
All have left the university employment, according to the email.
Part of that streamlining will be to reassign affected divisions.
Driscoll said in that email that:
• The Division of Academic Administration will report directly to the President.
• The Division of Academic Administration will report directly to Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Lara Luetkehans.
• The Division of Marketing and Communications and the Division of Enrollment Management will report directly to Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Thomas Seger.
• The Human Resources Office, now to be headed by Director of Human Resources Operations Lindsey McNickle, will continue to report to Vice President for Administration and Finance Debra Fitzsimmons.
