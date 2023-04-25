Tuition in the coming academic year and the continued tenure of its chancellor were among topics at last week’s quarterly meeting of the Board of Governors of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education.
Those were highlights along with the board confirming Shagufta Haque, an economics honors track and finance double major at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, as a student trustee on the IUP Council of Trustees.
The governors expressed their desire to freeze tuition again for IUP and the other state-owned institutions if the state provides sufficient funding this year.
PASSHE is requesting a state funding package that provides an inflationary increase of $21 million (3.8 percent) that — in combination with $112 million in targeted student support — would strategically increase financial aid for students preparing for jobs with worker shortages (teachers, nursing and physician assistants, social services, business and STEM fields, including computer science and engineering).
The board will set tuition in July after the commonwealth completes the budget process.
“We are committed to keeping tuition as low as possible, have every desire to freeze tuition, and will continue working with state leaders to secure investment in students at state-owned public universities,” Board Chairwoman Cynthia D. Shapira said. “We are thankful for our strong partnership with the state and hopeful for the additional investment needed to enable more State System students to become nurses, teachers and enter other in-demand jobs that strengthen the workforce.”
Tuition for in-state undergraduate students has been $7,716 for five years (2018-19 to 2022-23), making the total price of attendance 13 percent lower than in 2019-20 when adjusted for inflation.
“State System universities offer degrees for the most in-demand careers at the lowest cost for students and provide the best return on investment for the state,” said PASSHE Chancellor Dr. Dan Greenstein. “Our universities are the most cost-efficient way to tackle shortages of teachers, nurses, STEM and social services professionals, and the need for more business and community leaders.”
Meanwhile, the Board of Governors approved a five-year extension of Greenstein’s contract. Five years is the maximum length allowed by PASSHE’s enabling statute.
“This board made a bold decision in hiring Dan five years ago because of our commitment to redesigning this system to ensure affordable public higher education can thrive in Pennsylvania,” said Shapira. “We remain committed to that mission and are pleased that he will continue to lead the way.”
Greenstein became PASSHE’s fifth chancellor on Sept. 4, 2018.