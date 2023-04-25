Dr. Daniel Greenstein

Dr. Daniel Greenstein

 Submitted photo

Tuition in the coming academic year and the continued tenure of its chancellor were among topics at last week’s quarterly meeting of the Board of Governors of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education.

Those were highlights along with the board confirming Shagufta Haque, an economics honors track and finance double major at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, as a student trustee on the IUP Council of Trustees.