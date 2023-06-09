A number of students from Indiana High School and Indiana County students at Indiana University of Pennsylvania presented original research during a Scholars Forum held as part of IUP’s Research Appreciation Week.
The high school students are under the mentorship of teacher Emily Hixson, working closely with IUP biology education faculty member Dr. Holly Travis.
High school student participants, all from Indiana, and their research posters include:
- Jadyn Ball, “Turning Plants Into Biofuel”
- Kiley Branan, “Pneumatic Prosthesis for Kinesthetic Learning”
- Alexandra Brown, “Amount of Sleep vs Amount of Energy”
- Avery Edmonds, “Supplemental Feeders for Migratory Birds”
- Gabriel Kenning, “Project O.P.E.G.S — Ocean Powered Electricity Generation System”
- Elizabeth Kinneer, “The Effect of Subliminal Stimulation on Human Response”
- Jack Lehman, “The Effect of Thermochromic Coatings on Structures’ Temperatures”
- Belinda Lin Xu, “Flywheel Energy Storage System (FESS)”
- Edmond Lin, “Hybrid Wind Powered Street Lights”
- Sanderson Lin, “Bandage Enhance Project”
- Kevin Liu, “Tap Water vs Filtered & Boiled Water”
- Eva Nealen, “The Effect of Color on Temperature Perception”
- Emma Runge, “The Effect of Screen Time on Sleep”
- Julia Runge, “Peer Pressure in Testing Environments”
- Sophie Runge, “Natural Antibiotics”
- Lillian Stevens, “Bacterial Adhesion to Textiles Used in Athletic Wear”
- Alexa Wheeler, “The Effect of Bionic Font on Reading Speed and Comprehension”
- Isabella Yuha, “Endocrine Disruption from Menstrual Products”
IUP students from Indiana County who participated in the Scholars Forum include:
- Bryar Bieda, a communications media major from Indiana, presented an original artwork, “Unusual Trophy.”
- Callie Bland, an anthropology and political science major in the Cook Honors College from Home, presented a research poster: “Campus Equality: The IUP Campus Culture of Sexual Violence, Safety, and Risk.”
- Taylei Boring, a chemistry pre-med major from Blairsville, presented a research poster: “Prevalence of Antimicrobial Resistance Genes in IUP campus and surrounding areas.”
- Eric Buzzelli, a geology major from Indiana, presented a research poster, “Understanding the Past Environment of Cleveland-Lloyd and surrounding Jurassic National Monument.”
- Elijah Clevenger, a biology major from Blairsville, presented a research poster, “Effects of the herbicide Glyphosate on fish species composition in a Western Pennsylvania stream.”
- Lamia Dawood, a graduate student in the administration and leadership doctoral program from Indiana, received the College of Health and Human Services graduate student outstanding poster award for her research poster, “Testing the Mediating Effect of School Attachment on the Relationship between Physical and Psychological health: Does the Gender matter?”
- Levi Donaldson, a graduate student in the communications media department, won the College of Education and Communications outstanding graduate student oral presentation award for his research project, “How Facebook Leverages Data.”
- Colton Duke, a regional and environmental planning major from Homer City, presented a research poster, “Development of a Ghost Town Trail Spatial Database to Assist in Mapping and Economic Impact Analysis.”
- April Flowers, a biology graduate student from Shelocta, won the John J. and Char Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics graduate student outstanding oral presentation for her research presentation, “It’s a Hairy Situation: Optimizing Hair Sample Methods for Lagomorph Conservation.”
- Babere Marwa, a supply chain management graduate student from Indiana, won the Eberly College of Business graduate student award for best oral presentation for his research project, “Impact of Artificial Intelligence in Finance.”
- Shane Monteleone, a philosophy major from Indiana, presented a research poster, “Mapping Sowell’s Conflict of Visions: A Framework for Understanding Political Partisanship.”
- James Walubengo Mukaisi, an MBA-supply chain management graduate student from Indiana, presented a business case study, “The Impact of Secured Overnight Financial Rate (SOFR) in replacing the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) as an international benchmark for borrowing or lending rate.”
- Jo Nelson, an earth and space science education major from Indiana, presented a research poster, “Varying Class Size and Student Success.”
- Evan Orr, a mathematics-actuarial science major from Homer City, won the Excellence in Data Analytics undergraduate award from the Applied Research Lab for his research, “Mathematical Optimization of Sports Betting and Fantasy Football;”
- Kayley Palmer, a public health major from Indiana, presented a research poster,“Are our Genes Leaving us With a Higher Risk to Developing a Mental Disorder?”
- Eman Soliman, a biology pre-medicine major in the Cook Honors College from Indiana, presented a research poster, “Loss of the S-Phase Protein Tipin Results in a Delay and Asymmetry of Tissue Regeneration.”
- Kegan Stiles, a regional planning major from Blairsville, presented a research poster, “Zoning Challenges in the US: Evolution of Traditional Zoning and ways to Reform Zoning.”
- Nafisah Ahmad Sulaiman, graduate student in the communications media program from Indiana, won the College of Education and Communications Dean’s Award for graduate student presentation, “Understanding Facebook Crisis Communication in the Context of Dialogic Theory of Public Relations: A Case Study of Twitter Ban in Nigeria.”
- Jacob Ulmer, an anthropology master’s program student from Indiana, presented a research poster, “Lead Composition Patterning using X-Ray Fluorescence to Analyze 18th-Century Musket Balls from Fort Necessity.”
- Koan Weinstein, a philosophy major from Indiana, presented a research poster, “The Ethics of Asimov: Philosophy of Robots.” Dr. Leo Yan, Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies, is the research project faculty mentor.
- Alexis Zaragoza, a chemistry education major from Seward, presented a research poster, “The Effects on Student Achievement with Direct Instruction vs Laboratory Instruction.”
Research Appreciation Week spotlights the spirit of innovation and collaboration shared by all disciplines and recognizes the contributions that IUP’s original research and scholarship make to this region and to the world. IUP researchers received more than $12 million in research and sponsored activity funds for academic year 2021-2022.
The 2023 Scholars Forum featured 159 IUP undergraduate and graduate students and 31 high school students. A total of 92 research posters were part of the poster presentation session and 20 original artworks were part of the Scholars Forum Juried Art Exhibition.
