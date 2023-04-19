A town of the old Austro-Hungarian empire, now part of Romania, was recalled Tuesday at Indiana University of Pennsylvania as its Holocaust Remembrance Committee conducted its annual Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day) observance in the Eberly Auditorium.

Featured speaker Solange Lebovitz, who has lived in Pittsburgh for the past seven decades, said her father wanted to emigrate from Sighet, Romania, to the United States, but could not do so and in the late 1920s her parents Isaac Dratler and Rosa Hershovitz Dratler emigrated to France, where she was born in 1930.