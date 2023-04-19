A town of the old Austro-Hungarian empire, now part of Romania, was recalled Tuesday at Indiana University of Pennsylvania as its Holocaust Remembrance Committee conducted its annual Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day) observance in the Eberly Auditorium.
Featured speaker Solange Lebovitz, who has lived in Pittsburgh for the past seven decades, said her father wanted to emigrate from Sighet, Romania, to the United States, but could not do so and in the late 1920s her parents Isaac Dratler and Rosa Hershovitz Dratler emigrated to France, where she was born in 1930.
A significant Jewish population in Sighet, known since 1960 as Sighetu Marmatiel, could be traced to the early 18th century, when according to the National Catholic Center for Holocaust Education at Seton Hill University there were approximately 100 Jews living there.
That Jewish population in Sighet grew to nearly 8,000, or roughly 37 percent of the total population of Sighet, on the eve of World War I. There were nearly 10,500 Jews there at the start of World War II.
Seton Hill initiated NCCHE in 1987, as well as a national Catholic movement toward Holocaust studies, in response to the urging of Pope John Paul II to recognize the significance of the SHOAH, the Holocaust, and to “promote the necessary historical and religious studies on this event, which concerns the whole of humanity today.”
According to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, the entire Jewish population of Sighet was deported to Auschwitz from May 17 to 21, 1944, and most of the deportees were gassed on arrival.
Solange — born Sarah Dratler — and her entire immediate family survived the Holocaust, but not without needing to hide in various places, from Limoges in southwest-central France to Paris and to Normandy, where she was hidden by a Catholic couple.
That hiding continued right up to August 1944, when U.S. troops liberated Paris.
It was never easy, as detailed in the NCCHE video: “While thousands of Jews went into hiding, nearly 30,000 jews were deported from Paris during 1942. By mid-1943, 60,000 Jews remained in the city.”
Later, Solange would meet and marry Lazar (Larry) Lebovitz, a Holocaust survivor from Bedevla, Czechoslovakia (now in the Czech Republic). They have two children, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
And, as she said in the video, she’s worried about their future.
“The way things are right now in the world, in the United States and every place else, and the antisemitism that’s growing and the hatred, I fear very much for the future generation,” Solange said.
Her story was chronicled as part of the Eva Fleischner Oral History Project produced for NCCHE through the generosity of Leslie and Hans Fleischner.
Other speakers at Eberly Auditorium Tuesday included Simon Stuchlik, an IUP employee and member of the Holocaust Remembrance Committee, who related what his relatives were doing during World War II, and Dr. Shannon Phillips-Shyrock, chair of the committee, who sought to “discuss the dangers of antisemitism, especially when it is not addressed and allowed to continue with no response, and thus sends the message that it is acceptable.”