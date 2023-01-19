Dr. Steven Hovan

 Courtesy IUP

Indiana University of Pennsylvania has completed what it called a national search for a new dean of the John J. and Char Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics — by choosing the professor who had been interim dean of the college since August 2021.

IUP officials said Wednesday that Dr. Steven Hovan was selected as permanent successor to Dr. Deanne Snavely, who retired in June 2021 and was endorsed by the university’s Council of Trustees for emeritus status in April 2022.