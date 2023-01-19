Indiana University of Pennsylvania has completed what it called a national search for a new dean of the John J. and Char Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics — by choosing the professor who had been interim dean of the college since August 2021.
IUP officials said Wednesday that Dr. Steven Hovan was selected as permanent successor to Dr. Deanne Snavely, who retired in June 2021 and was endorsed by the university’s Council of Trustees for emeritus status in April 2022.
“Steve has consistently been a leader in the Kopchick College and in the university community,” IUP Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Lara Luetkehans said. “He has an ongoing commitment to research and a true focus on student success. I am confident that he will continue to move the Kopchick College forward in new and exciting ways.”
Hovan has been a member of the IUP faculty for nearly three decades.
“I am very excited for the opportunity to continue serving IUP and the Kopchick College,” Hovan said Wednesday. “The sciences will play key roles in IUP’s future helping to transform the regional workforce and serve the community. I am delighted to be part of this growth.”
He joined the university community in August 1993 as part of the Department of Geoscience, was promoted to the rank of professor in August 2001 and was department chair from 2006 to 2020.
In 2007, Hovan was selected as an IUP Distinguished University Professor by then-IUP President Dr. Tony Atwater and Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Cheryl Samuels.
“Teaching, learning and scholarship represent the heart and soul of the university’s mission,” Atwater said. “Our faculty members reflect the very best of the teacher-scholar model, and it is most appropriate to honor the ‘best of the best’ with this prestigious honor, which represents extraordinary instructional and intellectual success.”
Samuels said Hovan received a lifetime title of University Professor and a $5,000 grant through the Foundation for IUP to support his research activities.
In 2010, he received the College Achievement Award for his continued commitment to the Kopchick College and students.
From January 2020 to July 2021, Hovan served as a program manager with the National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Va., working with the Division of Ocean Sciences in the Marine Geology and Geophysics program.
Hovan’s scientific research focuses on examining the relationships between atmospheric circulation, oceanic currents and global climate changes. He has conducted research on 16 ocean vessels, most funded by the NSF, and has involved IUP students on a number of those expeditions.
He has been published and presented extensively in his field throughout the United States and internationally, and has been successful in securing millions of dollars in grant funding, including serving as principal investigator on two successful NSF research awards.
In addition to his other responsibilities, Hovan has worked on a number of committee and board memberships, including Sigma Xi honor society, the McNair Scholars Advisory Committee, the IUP Undergraduate Scholars Conference program,
the IUP Student Co-op Board, the IUP Research Institute Faculty Advisory Board, the Middle States Accreditation Steering Panel and Subcommittee, and the IUP Sustainable Energy Research Cluster.
He also currently chairs the Eberly College of Business dean’s search committee.
Hovan came to IUP after completing his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in atmospheric and oceanic sciences at the University of Michigan. He also received his Ph.D. in oceanography there, with an emphasis on marine geology and geochemistry.
