Students in Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s 3D design classes will be continuing the tradition of the “Common Goods” pop-up store, featuring laser-cut paper packages of items, “things we need but cannot buy, such as kindness, health, and rainbows.”

The packages are designed by students in 3D classes taught by art faculty Sharon Massey and Sean Derry. This year’s packages will be laser cut in brown craft paper and a few of the ideas they are designed to hold include relaxation, imagination, and a sense of humor.

