Indiana University of Pennsylvania is ranked, for the 29th consecutive year, as one of the “Best National Universities” in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.
IUP is also one of only two public universities in Pennsylvania ranked as a “Top Public” university and is one of only 24 universities in Pennsylvania – both public and private — selected for the National Universities listing.
IUP is also included in the “Top Performers in Social Mobility” ranking, one of only 24 universities in Pennsylvania selected for this recognition. Social Mobility measures how well schools graduated students who receive federal Pell grants, those typically coming from households whose family incomes are less than $50,000.
In addition to overall university excellence, U.S. News recently highlighted nine IUP graduate programs for excellence in the “Best Graduate Schools” rankings.
Three IUP graduate programs are included in the top 10 programs in Pennsylvania; four programs are in the top 20 programs in the commonwealth; and two additional graduate programs are ranked in the top 40 best programs in Pennsylvania.
IUP’s graduate criminology program — ranked in the top four best programs in Pennsylvania – is ranked as one of the best 34 programs in the nation.
IUP graduate program rankings are as follows:
• Criminology — top four program in Pennsylvania, top 34 program in the nation.
• English — top eight program in Pennsylvania.
• Master of Fine Arts — top 10 program in Pennsylvania.
• Clinical psychology — top 15 program in Pennsylvania.
• Speech language pathology — top 15 program in Pennsylvania.
• Part-time MBA — top 16 program in Pennsylvania.
• Psychology — top 18 program in Pennsylvania.
• Education — top 27 program in Pennsylvania.
• Nursing — top 37 program in Pennsylvania.
In the ranking, editors praised IUP for its academic rigor and recognized the opportunities for students to become involved in the more than 250 campus clubs, Greek life, and intramural sports teams at IUP.
Information for the rankings comes from independent, national data sources, along with peer reviews and student surveys. A total of 1,500 bachelor’s degree granting institutions were assessed on 17 measures of academic quality for the rankings.
This recognition follows a number of national accolades for IUP, most recently in the Princeton Review’s “Best Colleges” guidebook. IUP offers more than 160 academic degree programs, including more than 50 graduate programs. In addition, students can complete more than 65 minors — including a unique teamwork minor — and scores of specialized tracks and certificate programs, including certificates in athletic coaching, gerontology, photography and digital imaging, popular music, and public history.
IUP continues to add state-of-the-art programs of study for its students. Its newest undergraduate majors are public health and environmental engineering, both in-demand careers in Pennsylvania and throughout the nation. With the addition of a Ph.D. in business program, IUP offers 14 different doctoral degrees.
IUP has a longstanding commitment to research on all levels and in all disciplines. In 2021, IUP was selected as one of only two public universities in Pennsylvania and one of only 93 public universities in the United States selected for the “High Research Activity” designation by the Carnegie Classification of Higher Institutions of Higher Education.