Thanks to an eighth year of funding from the National Science Foundation and the National Security Agency, Indiana University of Pennsylvania will offer a free, one-week GenCyber cybersecurity camp for middle and high school students.
The camp will take place in person June 12-16 at IUP from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
The program will also have two online pre-camp activity days on March 25 and April 29, and two online post-camp activity days on Sept. 10 and Oct. 1.
For the eighth consecutive year, IUP is the only school in Pennsylvania offering GenCyber student programs.
The project director is Dr. Waleed Farag, director of IUP’s Institute for Cybersecurity and professor of computer science.
The camp will be taught by a team of faculty with established expertise in cybersecurity teaching and research. It will provide a uniformly distributed, engaging blend of delivery that includes direct instruction, group activities, structured discovery, and hands-on, laboratory and informal instructional techniques to both individual and combined cohorts.
Upon completion of the camp, participants will have a strong understanding of cybersecurity in addition to mastering basic skills that help them be safer online; students in the camp will receive an electronic kit to take home. Lunch and a snack will be provided as part of the program.
To apply, students must be entering seventh grade or higher in fall 2023. Space is limited, so interested participants should apply as soon as possible.