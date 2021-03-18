The Indiana University of Pennsylvania Commencement Committee has announced plans to move forward with in-person commencement ceremonies for May and August 2021 graduates.
Plans include a ceremony for graduates receiving master’s and doctoral degrees on the evening of May 7. Undergraduate degrees will be conferred May 8, at up to five separate ceremonies. All events will take place at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex. Because of gathering limits, each graduate will receive two tickets for guests. All others are encouraged to watch via livestream.
Commencement ceremonies are being planned according to current CDC guidelines with regard to gathering and capacity limits. However, new information about the status of the virus or new guidelines from state officials could cause plans to change. If that were to happen, the committee would notify everyone involved as soon as possible.
Additional details about ceremony times and ticket distribution are forthcoming.