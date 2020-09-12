It is called the last lap of the Campaign for IUP Priorities.
And as of Saturday evening, the countdown at Indiana University of Pennsylvania toward a $75 million goal had reached nearly $73.67 million.
The IUP Council of Trustees called attention to a major donor Thursday when it ratified a previous action naming a new rotunda in the soon-to-be-built Kopchick Hall in honor of Bonnie Harbison Anderson and her parents, the late Edward J. and Donna M. Harbison.
But other commitments also have come the university’s way. IUP Vice President for University Advancement Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna told the trustees Thursday that 27 new endowments have been created and added, raising $11.2 million in commitments to the university.
She said IUP realized a 112 percent increase in annual giving.
And, she added, 1,007 student donors gave a historic, record-breaking $14,014.
“In a year when students and their parents, some of them, quite a few of them, lost jobs, they stepped up and helped others,” Osseiran-Hanna said. “That’s an incredible, incredible achievement and accomplishment in terms of what student philanthropy means here at IUP.”
University advancement is more than the Campaign for IUP.
Also noted by Osseiran-Hanna was the launching of a Crimson Network on June 29 with more than 560 alumni and student members, meant to allow those members to both reconnect with old classmates as well as utilize the IUP environment to expand one’s professional network.
Also, an IUP Cares webpage has been established, with more than 8,200 care calls made to alumni and friends, and $276,519.95 has been raised through 728 gifts for an emergency response fund now renamed the Student Assistance Fund.
And in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as later reported by interim University Advancement Committee Chairwoman Susan Delaney, there has been a collaborative effort for three-dimensional printing of personal protective equipment; in diagnostic and surveillance initiatives; and in tracking, coordinating and responding to community requests related to the coronavirus.
Also reported to the trustees was the welcoming of four new members to the IUP Alumni Association board of directors: Kevin Bailey (class of 1986, master’s degree in 1990), Kathie Basehore (class of 1971), Marc Hutzell (class of 1997) and Lisa Schlosser (class of 1986).
Osseiran-Hanna and Delaney reported that J. Thomas Frantz (class of 1973, master’s degree 1997, doctorate in 2000) had been welcomed to the Foundation for IUP board of directors, succeeding Frank Roberts, who retired after 12 years on that panel.
Various other matters were discussed before the University Advancement Committee, including Saturday’s virtual commencement ceremony and virtual champagne toast for May and August graduates, the upcoming Kopchick Hall groundbreaking Sept. 23, virtual IUP Homecoming Oct. 4-11 and the IUP Metropolitan Career Panel on Oct. 19.